Tottenham Hotspur are considering whether to sack Nuno Espirito Santo in the wake of fan unrest during Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

Spurs are eighth in the Premier League after losing five of their opening ten matches following Nuno’s appointment in the summer.

Sources told ESPN, chairman Daniel Levy is talking with footballing director Fabio Paratici but is reluctant to make a knee-jerk decision so early in the campaign. However, the level of hostility from the club’s supporters inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend is said to have surprised many senior figures at the club.

Chants of “You don’t know what you’re doing” were aimed at Nuno as he substituted Lucas Moura for Steven Bergwijn early in the second half before fans demanded “We want Levy out” and appeared to aim boos in the direction of club captain Harry Kane, who had his desired move to Manchester City blocked before the start of the campaign.

It is unclear at this stage whether Nuno will be sacked, but one source has claimed “all options are open” after a damaging result in which the team were booed off at half-time and full-time.

Asked after the game whether he was confident he would be given the time to turn things around, Nuno replied: “I’m only thinking about the next training session because there are no words that are going to solve the situation.

“The booing and disappointment of the fans is understandable. When they don’t see the team that they expect—and I truly expect we are better than we showed today—they are going to boo. It is up to us to change the mood.”

FIGHTING ON

Nigel Paul is fighting on at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Serbia.

Tomorrow, the Trinidad and Tobago super heavyweight will take on Turkey’s Berat Acar in the quarter-finals phase of the competition following his victory over Spain’s Ayoub Ghafa, yesterday.

UTR points for ‘Lease’

UNIVERSAL Tennis Ratings (UTR) points will be awarded in a major tournament in Trinidad for the first time this week.

The ground-breaking competition is the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament, which will serve off on Thursday (Divali Day) at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Shenelle shows her class

SHENELLE MOHAMMED showed her class again and Akiel Duke gained sweet revenge over arch-rival Nabeel Mohammed in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament yesterday at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.

Distant summits

So if super-talented India could lose two in two, who is we?

In fact, when you look at the remaining matches in their group, it looks as if the chances of Virat Kohli’s side making the semi-finals of the World T20 are even slimmer than the defending champions West Indies scraping into the final four of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Ideal opportunity

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite believes this month’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka will provide West Indies with the ideal opportunity to close out a “strong” year in the longest format.

The Caribbean side are scheduled to arrive in the Asian country next week Wednesday and will play two Tests at Galle—the first starting 11 days later and the second scheduled for November 29 to December 3.