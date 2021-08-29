Spurs stay perfect

Tottenham is the Premier League’s last remaining team with a perfect start after Son Heung-min clinched a 1-0 win over Watford yesterday.
It was a third successive win at the start of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season in charge of the north London club.
The goal came in the 42nd minute after Son swung in a free kick from the left wing and Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann got it all wrong, with the ball going all the way into the far corner.
Tottenham will rely on Harry Kane for goals after the striker made his first league start of the season after his hopes of a move to Manchester City fell through.
Tottenham has nine points, two more than any other team heading into the international break. Watford has only three points from three games after regaining promotion to the Premier League.
Man Utd edge Wolves 1-0
Mason Greenwood is making sure Manchester United doesn’t neglect his scoring abilities when Cristiano Ronaldo returns. The 19-year-old striker—who is almost half Ronaldo’s age—has now scored in all three matches for United at the start of the season. The latest goal ensured an underwhelming United performance at Wolverhampton still ended in a 1-0 victory yesterday.
It was set up by Raphaël Varane, a former teammate of Ronaldo’s at Real Madrid, on the defender’s United debut.
But it is the frenzy over Ronaldo’s unexpected return to Old Trafford that has lit up this transfer window, with the 36-year-old star completing his move ready for a second debut after the international break.
United is in need of increased firepower up front. While Greenwood’s first goal of the campaign was in a 5-1 rout of Leeds, last week’s was required to salvage a draw at Southampton.
The winner at Wolves only came in the 80th minute and after United required David De Gea’s sensational double save with about 20 minutes to go to thwart Romain Saïss. While United moved onto seven points, the only team with a perfect record after three games is Tottenham.
Burnley, Leeds battle
to 1-1 draw
Burnley striker Chris Wood scored the 30,000th goal since the inception of the Premier League in 1992 but the north-west club was denied a first win of the season against Leeds after Patrick Bamford recovered a 1-1 draw. Bamford’s late equaliser rescued Leeds a point to leave both sides chasing their first Premier League win of the season.
Matt Lowton had time to take aim with a low shot and Wood got the faintest of touches to deflect the ball beyond goalkeeper Illan Meslier for his first goal of the season in the 61st minute.
But one moment of magic from Raphinha set up the equaliser.
The Brazilian evaded two markers on the right edge of the area and when the ball broke to Jamie Shackleton, his shot was turned home by Bamford in the 86th minute.
While Burnley still earned a first point, Leeds is only on two points from three games heading into the international break when Bamford could make his England debut.