SQUAD TRIMMED

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s football team left today for Mexico to compete at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship while hoping upon their return home they would have punched their ticket to compete in a first-ever appearance at a Women’s World Cup.
Yesterday, T&T head coach Kenwyne Jones held a press briefing ahead of the team’s departure for the tournament which takes place from July 4-18 in Mexico.
A new generation of “Women Warriors” will attempt to take T&T to its first Women’s World Cup. Yesterday, Jones revealed that veteran striker Kennya “Yaya” Cordner was not in his squad -- she was named amongst a 40-member provisional squad.
Cordner, 33, is T&T’s top scorer at CONCACAF Championships, with four goals, and is coming off a terrific first season in the Turkish Super Liga where she top-scored with 34 goals.
“Yaya is not in our 25 training squad,” Jones confirmed. “The 40 names that we had to submit to CONCACAF was fulfilling a requirement from CONCACAF,” adding, “the training squad would have been different and the tournament squad will be coming from that.” He continued: “That’s what we are working with, We are going out there to acclimatise and working on everything else tactically.”
The local contingent comprising staff and players depart early this morning where they will meet up with the foreign-based contingent of the team, in Mexico.
Jones will only name his final 23-member, tournament squad, following a pre-tournament camp, which will see two members of the travelling contingent getting cut. “We are having a pre-tournament camp from the 22nd (today) to the 30th,” Jones informed. “We’re travelling with a contingent of 25 players. Within the camp, or coming down to the end, we have to reduce that 25 to 23.”
The former Premier League striker continued: “We have a couple of games out there against a Mexican club. We play them twice then we will have an in-house game to mirror the tournament.”
Jones said his team will approach each game on its merit while respecting their opponents, but he also wants to see his players expressing themselves and some attractive football. He appears satisfied with the composition of his squad which he believes has a good mix of youth and experience.
The former T&T senior men’s captain expressed 100 per cent confidence that the team would qualify for World Cup 2023.
T&T women have participated in every CONCACAF Women’s Championship (CWC), earning a third-place finish at Haiti 1991 while placing fourth at USA 1993, Canada 1994, and USA 2014.
The “Women Warriors” open with a tough assignment against Olympic champions Canada on July 5 -- in Group B -- before meeting Costa Rica (July 8) then Panama (July 11). Jones might be mindful of trying to keep goals conceded to a minimum in the early games, as a single victory or even a draw might be enough to qualify T&T to at least an inter-confederation play-off, which presents another path to the World Cup.
As many as six CONCACAF teams can qualify via the 2022 CONCACAF Championship, which serves as qualifiers to the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, as well as for the football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.
The top two teams of each of the two groups at the CWC will qualify for the World Cup, while the third-placed teams from each group will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs. In addition, the CONCACAF winners will qualify for the Olympics and the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup, while the second- and third-placed teams will advance to the CONCACAF Olympic play-offs.
T&T SQUAD: Kimika Forbes, Chelsi Jadoo, Rhea Belgrave, Shaunalee Govia, Shadi Cecily Stoute, Liana Hinds, Victoria Swift, Amaya Ellis, Raenah Campbell, Asha James, Chelcy Ralph, Karyn Forbes, Kedie Johnson, Cayla Mc Farlane, Maya Matouk, Maria-Frances Serrant, Sarah De Gannes, Lauryn Hutchinson, Edna Konte, Tenesha Palmer, Klil Keshwar, Tori Paul, Makida Herbert, Jolie St. Louis, Brianna Austin.