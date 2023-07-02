Sri Lanka clinch World Cup berth

The United States cashed in at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, last night, leaving Trinidad and Tobago in debt by six goals and out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The crushing 6-0 defeat clearly defined the difference in class between the two teams and left the Americans and second-placed Jamaica to move on to the quarter-finals from Group A. Jamaica also swamped St Kitts and Nevis, beating them 5-0.