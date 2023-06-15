SSCL Golden Cup T10 bowls off today

As part of its golden anniversary celebratory activities, KFC has partnered with the Secondary Schools Cricket League and broadcast company Rodeo Communications (Cricket360) to host the KFC Secondary Schools Golden Cup T10 series, which bowls off today.
Eight schools will participate in the inaugural tournament which will fetch the winning school a total of $25,000 in cash prizes and the coveted KFC Golden Cup.
The matches will be held at St. Mary’s ground on Serpentine Road, St Clair, and Presentation College San Fernando ground at Union Hall, San Fernando.
The participating teams include SSCL champions Pres San Fernando along with CIC, Fatima College, Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College, Hillview College, St Benedict’s College, Shiva Boys’ Hindu College and Princes Town West Secondary.
There will be four matches on each day of play, with two at each venue. The first game is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the other at 4 p.m.
Vice-president of KFC/Pizza Hut, Roger Rambharose, said KFC is thrilled to be associated with the Secondary Schools Cricket League.
“We are always happy to assist where we can, and we saw this as the perfect fit as we celebrate our Golden anniversary in Trinidad and Tobago. We wanted to give back to the communities we serve and felt that supporting our emerging young cricket talent was an ideal way to do this,” he said.
Meanwhile, president of the SSCL, Nigel Maraj, welcomed the assistance from KFC and congratulated them on their golden anniversary.
“We are pleased to be sponsored by such a wonderful brand, and we want to congratulate them on their Golden anniversary. We ourselves, are also celebrating 50 years of Secondary Schools cricket in Trinidad and Tobago and look forward to the start of a wonderful partnership with a world-class brand,” said Maraj.
Rodeo Communications managing director, Vinode Mamchan revealed that the matches will be broadcast ‘live’ on social media and Flow Sports providing the players with a great chance to be seen by scouts.