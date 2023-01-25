Defending champions Shiva Boys’ Hindu College will bring secondary schools cricket out of the shadows of the Covid-19 pandemic today, when they take on Fatima College in the feature match on the opening day of the 2023 season.
The two sides will meet from 10.30 this morning at the Queen’s Park Oval in a 50-over contest, following an opening ceremony at 9.30.
The Shiva versus Fatima match will be one of four games today that will bowl off the 60th anniversary season of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL).
Also taking the field today will be Naparima College who will host St Mary’s College in San Fernando; Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College who play Presentation College, Chaguanas in Endeavour and St Benedict’s and Vishnu Colleges who clash in Preysal.
“Finally! It’s about time!” SSCL president Nigel Maraj declared to the gathering at the launch of the new season at the Courtyard Mariott hotel yesterday. He said he was, “certain” those would be the sentiments of the young cricketers.
This will be the first season of schools cricket since 2020 and Maraj said the past three years had been, “a tremendous challenge for most of us,” including male and female student athletes, “some of whom were on the verge of being selected to national youth development teams when competitions were curtailed in March, 2020.”
However, yesterday, the president urged the youths to, “play hard, play well and enjoy the wonderful game.”
He however also encouraged parents to help their youngsters be balanced. “You must emphasise the importance of not only playing sport but balancing your child’s hopes and dreams with their educational pursuits,” he said.
Maraj also extended “heartfelt gratitude” to PowerGen’s management and staff for “your continued support and dedicated sponsorship for the 2023 season.”
At his turn at the podium, PowerGen’s general manager Hayden Furlonge described the SSCL as, “the crucible that brings out the best in our nation’s youth, and stressed his company’s commitment to the sport, declaring that, “cricket is really a part of who we are and we are really glad to be the league sponsor yet again.”
While Furlonge did not give financial details of PowerGen’s sponsorship this season, he did say, “it is the largest single sponsorship PowerGen makes on an annual basis.”
Apart from being the SSCL’s 60th anniversary, 2023 also marks PowerGen’s 25th year of sponsorship of the league.
Asked about plans to mark the anniversary year, Maraj said a number of activities are being planned, including an All-Star match featuring players from the past 25 years.
“I expect that we will have a season full of action,” Furlonge added. “We are extremely proud that we can support our young men and young women cricketers to return to the field of play.”
And the PowerGen official also urged the players to “match their enthusiasm and the life lessons they will learn playing cricket, with their determination in the classroom and in the rest of their lives.”