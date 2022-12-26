With a bumper cricket season planned for 2023, Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) president Nigel Maraj wants to ensure student athletes strike the right balance between academics and sports.
Maraj is expecting a big year of cricket, with the SSCL season coinciding with the return of the domestic Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board competitions, many of which will involve youth cricketers.
However, he said the SSCL will have to work with the TTCB to ensure the students are able to represent their school as well as the TTCB.
“As an organisation, the holistic development our student athletes is of paramount importance and what we try to do is balance their sporting activities with their physical, social, emotional and mental well-being. We don’t want a situation where students are playing too much cricket and there is a lack of investment in their studies,” Maraj explained.
With that in mind, Maraj said the SSCL will maintain the rule where students are not allowed to play more than two days of cricket from Monday to Friday.
“That is not a new rule and it has been in place for about five years now. We are not affecting their weekend. For instance, in February when there is the TTCB InterZone competition with matches during the week, they will be allowed to play one match for the TTCB and one for their school because we cannot affect a child’s dreams and aspirations because it is the InterZone that the TTCB uses to pick the national youth teams,” the SSCL boss noted.
“We all know the importance of the school in the community, so we have to work together with the TTCB to make sure the students can represent their school and the TTCB.”
On December 20, the TTCB unveiled plans for the 2023 domestic season which includes an Under-19 and an Under-16 four-team tournament as well as the InterZone competitions for Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and under-19.
Meanwhile, the TTCB Under-19 team will also compete in the Premiership Two South Division competitions which includes the two-day league, the 50-over competition and the T20 tournament.
The TTCB Under-19 side competed in the same division when local cricket resumed at the end of February in 2022.
“In our planning, we do not want to affect the student’s education because that will be the priority for schools. It will take a lot of juggling and working with the different sporting organisations and the Ministry of Education but the student’s education is a priority,” said Maraj.
He also noted that the SSCL was pushing for teachers and coaches in charge of school teams to be familiar with issues of child protection and first aid.
“Covid has taught us that our teachers who are in the game have to be familiar with certain things, one being child protection. It is important that all our educators going out with teams have that as part of their qualification.
“Secondly, we are looking to see how best we can get our coaches and teachers first-aid certified, because we don’t want a situation where a child gets injured and we don’t know what do and they are waiting for an ambulance,” Maraj explained.
“We cannot overlook those things. We need to make sure what we do could stand the test of time and we will do these things because it is the right thing to do. We know the rules, so we will try to inculcate the right values in our children.”