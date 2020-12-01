SSFL coaches discuss concerns

Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) coaches got to air some of their concerns about remuneration when the National Football Coaches of Trinidad and Tobago (NFCTT) continued its town hall-styled meetings on Saturday. Present at the meeting were SSFL Premier Division coaches.
The subject of adequate payment was raised by St Benedict’s College coach Randolph Boyce as it concerned coaches at government schools. He pointed out that payment to these coaches is often too meagre to allow the head coach to adequately compensate trainers/physiotherapists, support staff and afford proper equipment.
Also at the meeting former Trinidad and Tobago men’s senior team coach Hutson Charles fully endorsed the NFCTT’s plans, while Morvant Caledonia AIA technical director Jamaal Shabazz and AC Port of Spain head coach Walt Noriega also had their say in the talk with the Pro League coaches.
The NFCTT’s meetings will continue this Saturday when the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) and Women’s League of Football (WoLF) coaches will get to contribute to the discussion and to be briefed on what the coaches association offers as well as its plans going forward.