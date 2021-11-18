WITH the likely cancellation of secondary schools football a second successive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Trinidad and Tobago Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) is going online, with the staging of a ball skills and ball juggling competition.
The programme was launched virtually yesterday, with SSFL president and former international referee Merere Gonzales revealing that it was likely to become a regular event in the school’s football season.
Gonzales hinted that they would have loved to have a physical season. “The entire SSFL community feels rather disappointed, simply because that we love the game and we want to engage the student-athlete as much as possible,” Gonzales stated.
“For a second season, due to the inability to have one (football competition), we are very disappointed, although we really truly understand the implication, the repercussions, the intricacies, the constraints we have to deal with in Trinidad and Tobago because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“And that is why as a responsible and professional organisation, our expectation and intention is to provide other activities in the interim period, as a platform for the student-athletes to showcase their talent.”
Thus, the SSFL has turned to an online skills competition in 2021. But not just anyone can grab a ball and start to juggle.
Contestants are required to be in full schools’ football kit and using a size-five ball will be judged, using criteria such as creativity, originality, whether the performance is aesthetically pleasing, innovation, form, whether or not music is used, difficulty and so on.
The competition takes place in two divisions; Under-16 and Under-20 and is open to both male and female and participants who have until December 17 to submit their demo to azaadmk@gmail.com or ssfl.ato@hotmail.com.
The five judges all have T&T senior or youth team experience. They are former national men’s captain and national Futsal coach Clayton Morris, Jefferson George, a former national goalkeeper, Makan Hislop, a former national youth team and Beach Soccer footballer, and current women’s captain Karyn Forbes and former national women’s captain Maylee Attin-Johnson.
Gonzales also announced that the skills competition has been received enthusiastically by sponsors. “From 2022 and beyond, I will share the news that there are sponsors on-board who will be rather interested in supporting this event,” announced Gonzales, “So much so, that they will like to consider it as part of our annual event in the SSFL, possibly in the off-season and in addition to online, we can actual have it physically.”