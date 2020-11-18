The Secondary Schools Football League yesterday paid tribute to former East Mucurapo Secondary football team manager Brinsley Hutson and extended sincerest condolences to his family following his passing last Sunday at Mt Hope Hospital. Hutson suffered a stroke last Friday.
Hutson was an active member of the school’s past students association and managed several national team players during their SSFL days, including Kevin Molino, Alvin Jones and Khaleem Hyland. He was in charge of the team that captured two National InterCol titles in 2008 and 2014.
A release from the SSFL said: “Hutson is remembered for being one of those managers who focused on the needs of his team and school and respected everyone involved in the SSFL. That list of characteristics that makes someone a favourite was what he possessed. He was a man who made a lasting impression on the lives of so many who came in touch with him.”
Molino, currently one of T&T’s leading players at senior team level, who has played at two FIFA Youth World Cups said Hutson was one of the first managers he played under who showed affection towards him.
“Mr Brinsley was my manager when I played at Mucurapo. He was a really nice man and never turned his back on us. He used to buy boots for me and the other players when we needed. There was nothing you couldn’t talk to him about. He was a real players’ manager that I was happy to play under. He was always proud of me and Khaleem (Hyland) especially when we made the national youth team for the first time and he pushed us to go for higher,” Molino told SSFL Media.
“It’s a big blow to the school because when you have people like him around supporting, you always think something good could happen. We need more people like him around. I want to extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends as I am sure his presence will be missed by many,” Molino added.
East Mucurapo principal Derek Phillip also extended condolences to Hutson’s family. “He was our right hand and will be sorely missed. The school is in mourning right now,” Phillip said.