SSFL promotion playoffs start tomorrow

The Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League “Big Five” playoff competition gets underway tomorrow with South Zone champions Siparia West Secondary taking on East winners Arima North Secondary in Siparia and North winners St Mary’s College up against Central champs Miracle Ministries at St Mary’s Ground in St Clair.
Both matches will start at 3 p.m. and will signal the commencement of the battle among the top Championship Divisions teams for promotion to the Premier Division competition.
Three of the five zonal winners will earn promotion to the top flight at the end of the round-robin series. St Augustine Secondary and Moruga Secondary finished at the bottom of Group A and Group B respectively in the Premier Division and have been relegated to the Championship. Meanwhile, the seventh placed teams in the Premier Division groups will battle each other, with the winners staying in the top flight and the losers being relegated.
East Mucurapo Secondary finished seventh in Group B, while Group A’s seventh placed finishers are still to be decided, with St Anthony’s (six points), Pleasantville Secondary (four points) and Carapichaima East Secondary (four points) all in danger of finishing seventh.