St Benedict’s, San Juan finish on top

St Benedict’s College finished at the top of Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division Group A standings following yesterday’s 4-1 victory over Pleasantville Secondary at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair.
The victory meant St Benedict’s clinched top spot on goal difference over Fatima College, who had to settle for second place after their hard-fought 3-2 win over St Anthony’s College in Westmoorings in their final group game.
Meanwhile, in Group B, San Juan North Secondary topped the standings as well on goal difference after their final match against Presentation College (San Fernando) ended in a 1-1 draw at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.
Those results mean that San Juan will now face Fatima College in the semi-finals on Friday while St Benedict’s College will face Presentation College in the other semi, the same day.
At St Mary’s College Ground, St Benedict’s got goals from Darren Griffith, Rayshawn Crichlow, Jaden Grant and Derrel Garcia as they confirmed their place at the top of Group A.
In Westmoorings, Fatima looked to be on course for an easy win with skipper Christian Bailey putting them ahead in the 21st minute before Yohance Artherton doubled their advantage in the 24th.
Bailey got the ball rolling, bringing the ball up the field before passing to Aidan De Gannes who in turn put in a long cross to an unmarked Darius Jordan down the left side. He put in the cross and it was Bailey who came floating in at the post to head the ball down and beyond the reach of St Anthony’s goalkeeper Jaheim Prescott.
Three minutes later, Artherton one touch effort from a pass from Bailey beat Prescott a second time and the visitors looked to be cruising.
However, Fatima custodian Tristan Edwards was controversially sent off in the 26th minute after bringing down Davoure Thomas following a defensive error by Atherton. Russel Francios stepped up to convert the penalty to bring the hosts back into the contest at 2-1 down.
St Anthony’s were on the attack again and in the 37th minute Thomas served up a cross that came off the boot of Jesse Hospedales and into the back of the net to tie the score. But in heavy downpour in the second half, Fatima came roaring back with Khiba Romany blasting a left-footed strike past Prescott to put his team 3-2 up.
Romany had another opportunity in 66th, beating two defenders but could not get a shot off as Fatima held on for a nervy win.
At the HCS, “Pres” took the lead in the ninth minute with Daniel Quashie running onto the ball and placing it just past the San Juan custodian.
But soon thereafter San Juan drew level, with the goalkeeper failing to hold on to a corner and Jadiel Joseph on the spot to knock in the loose ball in the 13th minute and that is how it stayed to the final whistle.
Yesterday’s SSFL results:
Group A
St Anthony’s 2 (Russel Fancios pen 28th, Jesse Hospedales (own goal) 37th,) vs Fatima 3 (Christian Bailey 21st, Yohance Artherton 24th, Khiba Romany 62nd)
Carapichaima East Sec 1 (Emmanuel Edward 17th) vs Naparima College 2 (A Joseph 45th, Aidan Ramnarine 86th)
Pleasantville Sec 1 vs St Benedict’s 4 (Darren Griffith, Rayshawn Crichlow, Jaden Grant Derrel Garcia)
Speyside High 3 vs St Augustine Sec 2
Group B
San Juan North 1 (Jadiel Joseph 13th) vs Presentation (Sando) 1 (Daniel Quashie 9th)