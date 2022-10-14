St Benedict’s vs Naps in key SSFL clash

A place in the next round of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership Division will be on the line today for St Benedict’s College and Naparima College when the two teams meet in a key Group A match at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 3.30 pm.
The feature Group A clash was expected to kick-off an explosive double-header at the national stadium. However, the second game--the top-of-the-table Group B clash between unbeaten San Juan North Secondary and Presentation College San Fernando--was postponed.
The SSFL issued a media release yesterday stating that the highly anticipated Group B climax will be postponed “due to the players and technical staff members of Presentation College, San Fernando currently being affected by a strong influenza strain which is highly contagious.”
According to the media release, the symptoms being experienced by the individuals include severe headaches, fever, difficulty in breathing and body aches and based on medical advice given to Presentation College, it has been recommended that all team members including reserves who were all in training recently, stay away from physical play for a period of four days.
“In this regard, the Secondary Schools Football League, out of an abundance of caution, has decided to postpone the match. This measure will safeguard both the affected players as their immune system could be further compromised, as well as the opposing team members whose health by way of contact play and intermingling, can be compromised,” the media release stated.
While Pres and San Juan have already secured their places in the next round having won all of their group games, the two teams were set to battle for the top spot in the group.
Two Group A fixtures--Carapichaima East Secondary vs St Anthony’s College and Speyside High School vs Pleasantville Secondary—were also postponed. However, the SSFL did not give a reason for shifting those games.
The other Group A games today, featuring a clash between Fatima College and St Augustine Secondary, will go ahead as scheduled.
St Benedict’s scored 14 goals against St Augustine on Wednesday to overtake Fatima College at the top of the Group A standings on goal difference, while third-place Naparima whipped St Anthony’s College 4-0 in their mid-week encounter to keep the pressure on the top two.
Naparima have been chasing the top two since their early 2-1 loss to Fatima College in the second game of the season, and now they will have a chance to make amends.
Meanwhile, Fatima College will need to win handsomely against St Augustine to regain the top spot in the group.
St Augustine have let in 34 goals so far this season and are yet to win a game.
Only the top two teams in each group will advance to the next round.
Today’s SSFL Fixtures
GROUP A
St Benedict’s College vs Naparima College, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 3.30 p.m.
St Augustine Secondary vs Fatima College, St Augustine, 3.30 p.m.
GROUP B
Malick Secondary vs East Mucurapo Secondary, St Mary’s Ground, 3.30 p.m.
Trinity College East vs Chaguanas North Secondary, Larry Gomes Stadium, 3.30 p.m.
Moruga Secondary vs Queen’s Royal College, Moruga, 3.30 p.m.