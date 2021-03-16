ST CLAIR CLAIMS ‘FIVE-FOR’

Left-arm medium pacer Daniel St Clair put his name up for consideration for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force four-day team after snatching five wickets for 44 runs on the first day of a four-day trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
The 33-year-old St Clair, who played two games for the Red Force in the 2019-20 West Indies Championship four-day campaign, came good for the Keagan Simmons-led team as the Isaiah Rajah XI were dismissed for 190 in just 60.2 overs.
The fast bowlers made an early impact in the match with youngster Jarlarnie Seales (1/10) getting the ball rolling with the early scalp of Cephas Cooper, who was caught by Leonardo Julien for a duck, in the fifth over.
St Clair, who was the third bowler used after Seales and Tion Webster, then stepped up with a double strike in the 19th over, removing skipper Rajah, caught by Navin Bidaisee for a patient 18 off 46 balls, and Kirstan Kallicharan, caught by Julien for a second-ball duck.
Off-spinner Jon Russ Jaggesar (1/34), who is also hoping to reclaim a place in the Red Force team, chimed in with the wicket of Yannic Cariah, caught behind for one, before St Clair struck again to remove a watchful Nicholas Alexis, whose two-hour vigil ended when he was caught by Seales for 12 (78 balls).
Left-arm orthodox spinner Ricky Jaipaul, whose last appearance for the Red Force came in 2017, was also among the wickets yesterday, grabbing two for 22 while Jyd Goolie, who hit his maiden century for the Red Force last season, bagged one for 22 before St Clair wrapped up the innings.
St Clair had top-scorer Marlon Richards (51), caught by Bidaisee, and bowled Kissoondath Magram for two. Bryan Charles was left not out on 28.
The Simmons XI closed the day on 33 for one as they too suffered an early setback when left-arm fast bowler Shaaron Lewis had opener Julien caught behind by Aaron Alfred for a duck.
Simmons was not out on eight while Goolie was unbeaten on 19 at the close, both men being very cautious in the final hour-and-a-half yesterday. Simmons faced 73 balls and struck one four while Goolie faced 69 deliveries and hit three fours.
Summarised Scores:
RAJAH XI 190 (Marlon Richards 51, Bryan Charles 28 n.o., Jahron Alfred 29; Daniel St Clair 5/44, Ricky Jaipaul 2/22) vs SIMMONS XI 33-1 (Keagan Simmons 8 n.o., Jyd Goolie 19 n.o.; Shaaron Lewis 1/16)