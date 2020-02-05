Left-arm medium pacer Daniel St Clair is putting the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team objectives above any personal milestones as he gears up for the fourth round match of the West Indies Championship Four-Day tournament against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, bowling off today in Dominica.
The 32-year-old St Clair missed the first three matches of the season but is looking forward to playing his part in what he is hoping will be a successful Red Force campaign.
“First I must thank God for me being back on the squad,” St Clair told the Express last Friday.
“I have definitely been working hard since the off season and into the new season. It was a bit disappointing not being selected for the first three games but having said that, it is a really good feeling to be back on the team and it is just for me to go out there and do exactly what the team expects of me,” he added.
St Clair played seven matches in the previous season, grabbing 19 wickets at an average of 27.36. He didn’t get a five-wicket haul but played an important supporting role to the other Red Force bowlers, especially rookie fast bowler Anderson Phillip, who ended the campaign with 28 scalps. Veteran leg-spinner Imran Khan was the leading bowler for T&T last season with 42 wickets.
Phillip missed the first three games of the new season and is still recovering from injury while Jamaican pacer Odean Smith is now out of commission with a side strain.
With both Phillip and Smith missing the upcoming two matches in the 2020 season, St Clair, who has 21 first-class matches under his belt, 53 wickets and a best of six for 62, is now the most experienced pacer in the Red Force team, and he is relishing the opportunity to spearhead the attack if asked to do so.
The other pacers selected for the trip to Dominica and then to Barbados are Terrance Hinds, who made his first-class debut earlier this season, and Uthman Muhammad, who made the last of two first-class appearances for the Red Force in December 2015.
“I am taking it one day at a time and one game at a time and doing what the team requires of me and if I can do that, then I will have a successful season both for the team and for myself,” St Clair said.
“No added pressure on me. I have been doing it with Andy (Phillip) for the past two years. You just need to assess the wicket as quickly as possible and once you do that, it will be easier going forward from then because you will know exactly what lengths and lines to bowl and I think what is also very important is being patient,” he added.
Despite being overlooked at the start of the season, St Clair has continued to put in the hard work and said he prepared well in the off-season.
“I always stress on the off-season. I think that helped not just physically but mentally as well. We had some really good sessions both here at the National Cricket Centre and in Port of Spain and I think training two times for the day really helps you mentally,” St Clair explained.
“Sometimes you have to field for two and three days and it takes a lot out of you to concentrate for that length of time. So I think the off-season training will help a lot,” he added.
St Clair also noted that the team is still in good spirits heading into the Volcanoes clash despite their loss against defending champions Guyana Jaguars in the previous match.
“It is important to learn quickly,” he insisted.
“That game is gone and the guys are in high spirits. It is just for us to put that behind us and in the next game, just make sure that doesn’t happen again and the only way we can do that is to stick together as a team and support each other and make sure you carry out your role at the end of the day,” he said.
“Whatever is required of me on the day, once I can execute and do that for the team, that is the most important thing for me.”