St Clair’s Coaching School reclaim lead in Tobago Group

St Clair’s Coaching School leapfrogged Youth Stars United to top the Tobago Group in the Tiger Tanks Under-20 Invitational Tournament after the latest round of matches on Saturday.

In the first match of a double-header at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Coaching School beat Bethel United 2-0 via an own goal in the 36th minute and an item by Quason Sharpe, his third of the season.