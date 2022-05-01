St Clair’s Coaching School reclaim lead in Tobago Group

St Clair’s Coaching School leapfrogged Youth Stars United to top the Tobago Group in the Tiger Tanks Under-20 Invitational Tournament after the latest round of matches on Saturday.
In the first match of a double-header at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Coaching School beat Bethel United 2-0 via an own goal in the 36th minute and an item by Quason Sharpe, his third of the season.
In the second game, Youth Stars United dropped their first points when they were held to a goalless draw by Stokely Vale FC. Youth Stars’ draw and Coaching School’s win meant that both teams are now level on seven points, but Coaching School have a superior goal difference.
In the two matches in the Trinidad Group Saturday, there were wins for Defence Force and Police at the Ato Boldon Stadium. In the first game, Defence Force got out to a 2-0 lead through Jelani Peters and Tyrell Inniss and held on for a 2-1 win over Club Sando despite a 60th minute goal by Liam Dayal.
That victory gave Defence Force their third win in as many matches and kept them two points ahead of Police, who edged W Connection 1-0 thanks to Nicholas Dyett’s 78th minute effort.
Saturday’s scores:
Tobago Group
• St Clair’s Coaching School 2 (o.g, 36th, Quason Sharpe 56th) vs Bethel Utd 0
• Stokely Vale 0 vs Youth Stars Utd 0
Trinidad Group
• Defence Force 2 (Jelani Peters 26th, Tyrell Inniss 53rd) vs Club Sando (Liam Dayal, 60th)
• Police 1 (Nicholas Dyett 78th) vs W Connection 0