St Clair’s Coaching School reclaim lead in Tobago Group

Teshorne Ragoo

GOOD TAKE: Club Sando goalkeeper Teshorne Ragoo claims a cross while under pressure from a challenge from Defence Force’s Jaden Williams, during their Tiger Tanks Under-20 Invitational match, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last Saturday. Defence Force won the match 2-1. —Photo: Rodeo Communications

St Clair’s Coaching School leapfrogged Youth Stars United to top the Tobago Group in the Tiger Tanks Under-20 Invitational Tournament after the latest round of matches on Saturday.

In the first match of a double-header at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Coaching School beat Bethel United 2-0 via an own goal in the 36th minute and an item by Quason Sharpe, his third of the season.

In the second game, Youth Stars United dropped their first points when they were held to a goalless draw by Stokely Vale FC. Youth Stars’ draw and Coaching School’s win meant that both teams are now level on seven points, but Coaching School have a superior goal difference.

In the two matches in the Trinidad Group Saturday, there were wins for Defence Force and Police at the Ato Boldon Stadium. In the first game, Defence Force got out to a 2-0 lead through Jelani Peters and Tyrell Inniss and held on for a 2-1 win over Club Sando despite a 60th minute goal by Liam Dayal.

That victory gave Defence Force their third win in as many matches and kept them two points ahead of Police, who edged W Connection 1-0 thanks to Nicholas Dyett’s 78th minute effort.

Saturday’s scores:

Tobago Group

• St Clair’s Coaching School 2 (o.g, 36th, Quason Sharpe 56th) vs Bethel Utd 0

• Stokely Vale 0 vs Youth Stars Utd 0

Trinidad Group

• Defence Force 2 (Jelani Peters 26th, Tyrell Inniss 53rd) vs Club Sando (Liam Dayal, 60th)

• Police 1 (Nicholas Dyett 78th) vs W Connection 0

CHAMPS AGAIN

CHAMPS AGAIN

Undermined by two Anderson Phillip strikes inside the first five overs of their run chase and later the loss of Lendl Simmons, and Aaron and Jharon Alfred in successive overs, Central Sports failed like other recent opponents of Queen's Park Cricket Club in Sunday League finals.

Lewis: TTOC in good hands

Lewis: TTOC in good hands

Brian Lewis says he has left the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee in capable hands. And he has no regrets about leaving the presidency.

On Saturday, Diane Henderson was elected as Lewis' replacement after winning the election for president, by 24 votes to ten, over Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams, at the TTOC's 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Pooran, Powell on losing sides despite cameo efforts

Nicholas Pooran's stunning half-century went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad missed out on a golden opportunity to close the gap to the leaders, with a 13-run loss to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.

Chasing a formidable 203 for victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Sunrisers came up short at 189 for six off their 20 overs, but not before the left-handed Pooran blasted his way to an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls.

Telling our stories

Telling our stories

Most of you won't ever have heard of Anthony Johnson.

That's Anthony Johnson the former cricketer from San Juan, not the American actor or the NBA basketball player or any other Anthony Johnson thrown up by a Google search.

I met "Cheetah" (he got that nickname from his measured, bow-legged gait) this past Saturday in the family business place and in between sorting out his list of electrical wiring items, he reminded me about the time in 1986 when he scored centuries on three consecutive weekends for the Curepe-based Riversdale club.

MS PRESIDENT

MS PRESIDENT

EXPERIENCED SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR Diane Henderson became the first female and, the 11th presi…