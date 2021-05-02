Dwight St Hillaire, Kion Benjamin, Eric Harrison and Sparkle McKnight were all in winners’ row in the United States, on the weekend.
At the Louisiana State University (LSU) Invitational, McKnight got home in a season’s best 56.38 seconds to secure gold in the women’s 400 metres hurdles. The clocking earned her 18th spot on the 2021 world performance list.
University of Alabama student Cherisse Murray landed the iron ball 16.76 metres for silver in the women’s shot put. LSU sprinter Akanni Hislop finished fifth in section two and 11th overall in the men’s 200m in 21.24 seconds. And Alabama’s Joshua Jacob St Clair was 13th fastest in the men’s 400m in 47.95.
St Hillaire was golden in the Kentucky Invitational men’s 400m in 45.81 seconds. The University of Kentucky athlete earned silver in the 200 in a wind-assisted 20.51.
In Minnesota, Benjamin stopped the clock at a personal best 10.25 seconds to strike gold in the M City Classic men’s 100m dash. The clocking is a new University of Minnesota record.
Benjamin’s previous best was the 10.47 run he produced in Illinois, two Fridays ago. The 10.25 clocking earned the 20-year-old sprinter top spot on the 2021 Trinidad and Tobago performance list. Benjamin jumped from fourth to first, leapfrogging Harrison, the previous T&T leader at 10.34, Jereem “The Dream” Richards (10.36) and Jalen Purcell (10.39).
Kashief King bagged bronze in the M City Classic men’s 400m in 48.06 seconds. The University of Illinois sophomore was first in his section and fifth overall in the 200 in a windy 21.67.
At the Jesse Owens Track Classic, in Ohio, Harrison captured the men’s sprint double. The Ohio State University senior won the 100m in a wind-aided 10.22 seconds and the 200 in a windy 20.73. Purdue University’s Naomi Campbell was seventh in the women’s 100m in 11.85 and 12th overall in the 200 in 24.82. Both times were windy.
At the Fresno State West Coast Relays, in California, Michelle-Lee Ahye marked her return to competition with bronze in the women’s 200m in 23.47 seconds. Suspended for two years for “whereabouts failures”, the T&T track star completed her ban on April 18.
In Texas, Tyra Gittens finished eighth in the Alumni Muster women’s javelin event. The Texas A&M University student threw 37.19m.