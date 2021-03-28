St Hillaire clocks fast 200

Dwight St Hillaire clocked a personal best 20.25 seconds to secure gold in the men’s 200 metres event at the Weems Baskin Relays in South Carolina, USA, on Saturday.
St Hillaire’s impressive run earned him fourth spot on the 2021 world outdoor performance list. Americans Terrance Laird and Brandon Carnes are first and second, respectively, on the global list, at 19.81 and 20.22. Bahamian Steven Gardiner is third with a 20.24 run.
St Hillaire is one of two Trinidad and Tobago athletes in the top 20. Deon Lendore led the world following his 20.49 seconds run in Arizona, two Fridays ago, but is now in 11th spot.
St Hillaire is sixth on the all-time T&T 200m list. Ato Boldon is the national record holder with the 19.77 seconds scorcher he produced in Stuttgart, Germany, way back in 1997—the year St Hillaire was born. Jereem Richards and Kyle Greaux are joint-second at 19.97. Rondel Sorrillo is fourth with a 20.16 run, while Richard Thompson is fifth at 20.18.
St Hillaire, whose previous best was 20.61 seconds, claimed the University of Kentucky record, his 20.25 run bettering the 20.29 standard established by Sorrillo in 2010—the year he won the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) half-lap title.
At the New Mexico Spring Open, Ayla Stanisclaus emerged victorious in the women’s 200m in a wind-assisted 24.04 seconds.
There was a windy win too for her New Mexico Junior College teammate Tyrell Edwards. Edwards clocked 21.38 to earn men’s 200m gold, ahead of teammate Aaron Brewster, 21.64. Onil Mitchell and Timothy Frederick were fifth and sixth, respectively, clocking wind-aided times of 22.18 and 22.32.
Mitchell picked up silver in the 100m dash in 10.78 seconds, while bronze went to Brewster, also in 10.78. Frederick clocked 10.97 to finish fifth.
In Georgia, Iantha Wright captured the Life University Spring Break women’s sprint double. The Life University student won the 100m in 12.23 seconds and the 200 in 25.24.
At the Big Ten Invite #1 meet, in Indiana, Kion Benjamin picked up two silver medals. The University of Minnesota sophomore finished first in his section and second overall in the men’s 100m in 10.51 seconds. In the 200, Benjamin was second in a windy 21.08.
Purdue University’s Naomi Campbell was seventh overall in the women’s 100m in 12.08 seconds. Ianna Roach finished eighth in the women’s shot put with a 14.64 metres throw. The University of Iowa student produced a 46.17m effort for 10th spot in the hammer throw.
In Kansas, Cowley College runner Zinara Lesley returned a time of four minutes, 53.30 seconds to finish fourth in the Cowley Tiger Invite women’s 1500m. Jerod Elcock got to the line in 21.56 seconds for fifth spot overall in the men’s 200m. The Butler Community College sprinter was sixth fastest in the 100 in a windy 10.46.