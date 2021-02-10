Trinidad and Tobago’s Dwight St Hillaire produced a strong run in the men’s 200 metres event at the South Carolina Invitational indoor meet, in the United States, on Saturday.
St Hillaire stopped the clock at 20.88 seconds to win section four. The University of Kentucky senior was fourth fastest overall in the 35-man field. St Hillaire’s clocking was his second fastest indoors, behind the 20.73 run he had produced in 2018.
Americans Joe Fahnbulleh (20.60), Randolph Ross (20.64) and Javonte Harding (20.75) were first, second and third, respectively, in South Carolina.
St Hillaire’s 20.88 run earned him 13th spot on the 2021 world indoor performance list. American Courtney Lindsey is the world leader at 20.45. Fahnbulleh, Ross and Harding are third, fifth and sixth, respectively.
T&T thrower Cherisse Murray finished fourth in the women’s shot put. The University of Alabama senior produced a 15.96 metres effort.
At the Angelo State University (ASU) Indoor/Outdoor meet, in Texas, South Plains College student Justin Guy clocked a personal best 7.96 seconds to win the men’s 60m hurdles. Another T&T/South Plains athlete, Camille Lewis topped the women’s 800m field in two minutes, 24.70 seconds. And Wayland Baptist University quartermiler Che Lara clocked 48.43 to finish second in the men’s 400m.
Taejha Badal picked up silver in the high school girls’ 60m and 200m events at the East Coast Invitational indoor meet, in Virginia. Badal clocked 7.64 in the 60m final. She had produced a 7.61 run in the qualifying round. In the 200m final, Badal got to the line in an indoor best 24.14 seconds. The fine run was good enough for 13th spot on the 2021 world indoor junior list.
Aaron Lewis clocked 8.02 seconds to finish first in heat two and second overall in the men’s 60m hurdles heats. In the championship race, however, Lewis was eighth in 8.82.