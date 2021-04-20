St Hillaire pushes his goal tally up to three this season

Midfielder Kathon St Hillaire scored a consolation goal in FK Poprad’s 6-1 loss to MŠK Žilina B in the Slovakian second division last weekend.
It was the third goal scored this season for the 23-year-old former St Ann’s Rangers and T&T Under-20 national, making him the top-scorer at his struggling club.
Certain to be relegated, Poprad are at the bottom of the table and have lost 11 consecutive matches since their last win in December.
Poprad were already trailing by four goals to 10th-placed Žilina B, when wide-right midfielder St Hillaire ran onto a through ball. Once atop the penalty area, he hit a first time shot inside the far corner despite pressure from the left defender.