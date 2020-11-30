Dexter St Louis has been posthumously granted the post-nominal letters “OLY”.
St Louis died in May 2019 in his adopted home, France. While he was buried in the European country, the table tennis pro’s most significant achievements came in Trinidad and Tobago colours.
Cognisant of what St Louis means to the sport here in T&T, sports lawyer Dr Emir Crowne applied to the World Olympians Association (WOA) for the post-nominal designation.
“Dexter was a two-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago in table tennis. If that’s not a legendary career by itself, I don’t know what is. So I felt that even in death, even posthumously, he deserved that award. He deserved that recognition.”
In addition to representing T&T at the 1996 and 2008 Olympic Games, St Louis won five Caribbean men’s singles titles, as well as Caribbean mixed doubles titles with his stepdaughter Rheann Chung, two Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games men’s singles silver medals and numerous regional men’s doubles medals with Anthony Brown, Khaleel Asgarali and Curtis Humphreys.
T&T’s best-ever player
St Louis is T&T’s best-ever table tennis player, and was posthumously inducted into the First Citizens Sports Foundation Hall of Fame earlier this year. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) paid tribute to the Chaguanas-born southpaw in a memoriam video during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), in September.
“The local table tennis fraternity should perhaps be reminded of what a legend Dexter St Louis was,” Crowne told the Express.
“Aside from being a fearless advocate for athletes’ rights and fairness, he was a two-time Olympian in table tennis. That does perhaps need greater recognition locally. And I’m just happy that we could have done this for him.”
Battle with TTTTA over non-selection
Crowne was among the lawyers that represented St Louis and Chung in their battle with the T&T Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) over non-selection for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Both players eventually made the trip Down Under. It was the last time St Louis represented the Red, White and Black, the regional table tennis icon dying the following year at the age of 51.
“Dexter and Rheann both hold a special place in our chambers, in New City Chambers. That was the first matter that Matthew Gayle and I did jointly, and quite frankly it laid the foundation for what is New City Chambers now. So, Dexter and Rheann will always have a special place in our chambers’ history.
“I hope that this ‘OLY’ designation is also a reminder of the impact and influence that Dexter St Louis had nationally and internationally,” Crowne ended. “It’s a long overdue recognition in my view.”