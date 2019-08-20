St Louis honoured in Jamaica

AN INSPIRATION TO THE YOUNG: Jamaica’s 2017 national Under-15 table tennis champion, Jon Pierre Daley, second from left, receives the Dexter St Louis Inspirational Memorial plaque, on behalf of the SuperSonic Table Tennis Club, from Kingston & St Andrew Table Tennis Association (KSATTA) director Stephen “Spoon” Grant, left, in Jamaica, on the weekend. Also in the photo are Roberto Dino Byles, third from left, Sean Wallace, Keith Evans, Hector Bennett and SuperSonic president Peter Daley.