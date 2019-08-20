St Louis honoured in Jamaica

Dexter St Louis was honoured posthumously at the SuperSonic Table Tennis Club Back2School tournament, in Jamaica, on the weekend.
St Louis passed away in May, following a brief illness. A five-time Caribbean men’s singles champion, St Louis was undoubtedly Trinidad and Tobago’s best-ever player. He is also very high up on the all-time Caribbean list. The Dexter St Louis Inspirational Memorial plaque was presented to SuperSonic’s 2017 Jamaica national under-15 champion Jon Pierre Daley by Kingston & St Andrew Table Tennis Association (KSATTA) director Stephen “Spoon” Grant.