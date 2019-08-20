St Louis honoured in Jamaica

Jon Pierre Daley

AN INSPIRATION TO THE YOUNG: Jamaica’s 2017 national Under-15 table tennis champion, Jon Pierre Daley, second from left, receives the Dexter St Louis Inspirational Memorial plaque, on behalf of the SuperSonic Table Tennis Club, from Kingston & St Andrew Table Tennis Association (KSATTA) director Stephen “Spoon” Grant, left, in Jamaica, on the weekend. Also in the photo are Roberto Dino Byles, third from left, Sean Wallace, Keith Evans, Hector Bennett and SuperSonic president Peter Daley.

Dexter St Louis was honoured posthumously at the SuperSonic Table Tennis Club Back2School tournament, in Jamaica, on the weekend.

St Louis passed away in May, following a brief illness. A five-time Caribbean men’s singles champion, St Louis was undoubtedly Trinidad and Tobago’s best-ever player. He is also very high up on the all-time Caribbean list. The Dexter St Louis Inspira­tional Memorial plaque was pre­sented to SuperSonic’s 2017 Ja­maica national under-15 champion Jon Pierre Daley by Kingston & St Andrew Table Tennis Association (KSATTA) director Stephen “Spoon” Grant.

