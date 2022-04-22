Late Trinidad and Tobago table tennis great Dexter St Louis was honoured at a tournament in Martinique on Easter weekend.

St Louis’ widow Jeromaine Lalman-St Louis, his daughter Axelle St Louis and his step-daughter Rheann Chung accepted the invitation to travel from their home in Bordeaux, France to Martinique to attend the event.

During her speech at the St Louis Tribute, Chung expressed deep gratitude. “My mother Jeromaine, my sister Axelle and I would like to sincerely thank the president of the Martinique Table Tennis League, Mr Jean Michel Talba for this tribute paid to our dear Dexter St Louis on the occasion of this tournament. It is a real honour for me to be the godmother of these 20th French Antilles Table Tennis Championships.”

A combination from Paris won the Dexter St Louis Award for the champion team at the tournament. Chung said the Easter weekend event in Martinique has great significance for her family. “This has all the more value for me because it was at this same type of competition in 1992, 30 years ago, that Dexter won the singles.

“By winning this competition in front of the players of the France hopeful team, big favourites at the time, he was asked by the technical director, Mr Paul Trefeu, coach of this team, to go and play in metropolitan France.

“We can say that thanks to this, and to his talent of course, he has had a huge career in his life as a table tennis professional. In his wake, he also sealed the future of his relatives, which means that today we have dual Trinidadian and French nationalities and speak the language of Molière (French) correctly. My sister was also born in France.”

Chung, who shared many mixed doubles honours with St Louis during his career, said it was important for her step-father’s name to live on. “This memorial is particularly important to me so that ‘Dex’ is not forgotten. Our family is particularly affected and greatly appreciates this initiative. I wish this event much success and hope that through it the players will have an opportunity to have a successful career like our late ‘Dex’. A thank you also to all the people who helped organise this honourable event.”

St Louis, a five-time Caribbean men’s singles champion and undeniably T&T’s best ever table tennis player, passed away in May 2019 following a brief illness.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SWITCHING GEARS

SWITCHING GEARS

While he has seen improvement in the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team since taking over as head coach, Kenwyne Jones assessed that they will have to “step it up a couple of notches” as they head into the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship which is the final stage of qualification for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Central, Clarke Rd Utd clash in Sunday League eliminator

Central, Clarke Rd Utd clash in Sunday League eliminator

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Premiership Sunday League 50-overs eliminators bowl off today with six teams battling for places in three finals.

In the Premiership 1, Central Sports and First Citizens Clarke Road United will square off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 10 a.m. with the winners advancing to the final to face Queen’s Park Cricket Club I — who top the group stage of the competition with a perfect record, earning direct qualification to the title match.

Flamingos top Hummingbirds to reach Under-19 Cup final

The Flamingos are into the final of the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup following a close four-run victory over the Hummingbirds in their final round match at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, yesterday.

Set 192 for victory, the Hummingbirds appeared out of the game at 154 for nine. But a last-wicket partnership between Stepphan McPherson and Jacen Agard gave them hope and almost saw them home. Pacer Liam Mamchan eventually won the match for his team, getting the final wicket as the Hummingbirds were dismissed for 187 off 43 overs.

Powell cameo not enough as Hetmyer’s Royals go top

Rovman Powell’s daring cameo proved too little too late as Shimron Hetmyer’s Rajasthan Royals galloped to the top of the Indian Premier League standings with a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals, yesterday.

In a high-scoring affair at the Wankhede Stadium, Royals piled up 222 for two off their 20 overs behind Englishman Jos Butter’s astonishing 116 off 65 deliveries — his third hundred of the campaign — and then limited Capitals to 207 for eight.

Key sponsor praises TTCB’s youth development programmes

Key sponsor praises TTCB’s youth development programmes

THE current crop of young cricketers involved in Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board competitions, having been sidelined for two years by Covid-19 regulations, have been commended for their performances.

Leading the way in extending kudos to the youth players was Shamshad Ali, owner of The Price Club Supermarket, a major sponsor of the TTCB development programme. He was present last Saturday when the first North/South Classic for Under-15 cricketers was staged at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva.

Man City crowned ‘small goal’ champs

Man City crowned ‘small goal’ champs

Manchester City were crowned champions of the this year’s annual Jordan Trace/Viera Road Football Extravaganza when they topped the five-team, five-a-side small goal, tournament on Easter Monday.

Contested on the playground sandwiched between the two streets at Lendore Village in Chaguanas, the champions won three of their four round-robin matches, but needed their superior goal difference to clinch the title as Belto, who also won three matches, finished the tournament level on nine points.