Late Trinidad and Tobago table tennis great Dexter St Louis was honoured at a tournament in Martinique on Easter weekend.
St Louis’ widow Jeromaine Lalman-St Louis, his daughter Axelle St Louis and his step-daughter Rheann Chung accepted the invitation to travel from their home in Bordeaux, France to Martinique to attend the event.
During her speech at the St Louis Tribute, Chung expressed deep gratitude. “My mother Jeromaine, my sister Axelle and I would like to sincerely thank the president of the Martinique Table Tennis League, Mr Jean Michel Talba for this tribute paid to our dear Dexter St Louis on the occasion of this tournament. It is a real honour for me to be the godmother of these 20th French Antilles Table Tennis Championships.”
A combination from Paris won the Dexter St Louis Award for the champion team at the tournament. Chung said the Easter weekend event in Martinique has great significance for her family. “This has all the more value for me because it was at this same type of competition in 1992, 30 years ago, that Dexter won the singles.
“By winning this competition in front of the players of the France hopeful team, big favourites at the time, he was asked by the technical director, Mr Paul Trefeu, coach of this team, to go and play in metropolitan France.
“We can say that thanks to this, and to his talent of course, he has had a huge career in his life as a table tennis professional. In his wake, he also sealed the future of his relatives, which means that today we have dual Trinidadian and French nationalities and speak the language of Molière (French) correctly. My sister was also born in France.”
Chung, who shared many mixed doubles honours with St Louis during his career, said it was important for her step-father’s name to live on. “This memorial is particularly important to me so that ‘Dex’ is not forgotten. Our family is particularly affected and greatly appreciates this initiative. I wish this event much success and hope that through it the players will have an opportunity to have a successful career like our late ‘Dex’. A thank you also to all the people who helped organise this honourable event.”
St Louis, a five-time Caribbean men’s singles champion and undeniably T&T’s best ever table tennis player, passed away in May 2019 following a brief illness.