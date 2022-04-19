St Lucia among 4 countries to host CPL games

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed that Saint Lucia will be one of four countries to host Hero CPL matches in 2022 with the matches set to be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Beausejour.

The 2020 and 2021 seasons of the Hero CPL took place in Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis respectively with the Covid-19 pandemic meaning the tournament needed to be played in one country.

For the 2022 season the plan is to move around the region once again with three venues being used for the group stages and another selected for the finals. Trinidad and Tobago has already been named as a venue for the group stage, while Guyana has been confirmed as hosts for the final stages.

The tournament takes place from August 30 to September 30 with the St Kitts-Nevis Patriots looking to defend the title they won in 2021.

‘Grateful to the government’

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO said: “We are very pleased to confirm that we will be back in St Lucia in 2022 and we are grateful to the government for working with us to make this happen. Saint Lucia has been such a huge part of the Hero CPL story and as we enter our tenth season it is great to be back at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground this year.”

Lorine Charles-St. Jules, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority commented: “We are delighted to be one of the venues for CPL this year. The pandemic limited major sporting events across the world, so to be able to welcome back a prestigious tournament such as this means a lot to us.

“This event is full of opportunities. It’s a chance to enjoy the brilliant sportsmanship that you see on the cricket field and it’s an opportunity to come together and enjoy our Saint Lucian hospitality. We look forward to welcoming spectators and visitors this September.”

