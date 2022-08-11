St Lucia double crowns for T&T pair

KALE Dalla Costa and Abba Campbell-Smith captured two titles each yesterday as Trinidad and Tobago players were involved in five of the eight main trophies in the Sagicor Youth International Tennis Tournament in St Lucia.
It was a grand competition for the Campbell-Smith siblings as Em-Miryam also reached the final of singles and doubles and Yeshowah made it to the semi-finals in singles and quarter-finals in doubles in the 14 and under category.
Abba, who failed to complete a hat-trick of singles titles when she was beaten in the final of Sagicor Junior Tournament last month at home, was forced to go right down to the wire to nose out Amia JN Marie of St Lucia 4-1, 3-5, 16/14 in the 12 and under final.
T&T boasted three of the four players in the doubles final and Abba combined with St Lucian Jaelyn Henry to edge the Ramcharan sisters, Cyra and Suri, 5-3, 5-4 (7/4) for the title.
After managing just one game from title favourite Fernanda Marin in the 14 and under final, Em-Miryam combined with the Mexican to defeat T&T’s Brianna Harricharan and Madison Khan 4-1, 4-2 for the doubles crown.
Harricharan, who had teamed with a Bahamian player to win a consolation doubles title in the region’s leading tournament—known as JITIC—in Mexico two weeks ago after securing the Sagicor 16 and under crown, had gone down 4-1, 5-4 (8/6) by Em-Miryam in the singles semi-finals.
Em-Miryam and Yeshowah have been out of the country for at least a month as they participated in two COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) competitions in the Dominican Republic before JITIC.
Em-Miryam captured two doubles titles during this period as she had lifted the trophy in her first tournament about a month ago.
Dalla Costa, the only member of a seven-member T&T squad to reach the main draw of JITIC, captured both singles and doubles titles in the 14 and under category yesterday.
The left-hander, who recently dropped from No.6 to No.9 in the COTECC rankings, defeated the 14th-ranked Matias Schaeuffler of El Salvador 4-2, 5-4 in Wednesday’s semis, and then brushed aside the eighth-ranked Jackson Mac Taggart of Bahamas 4-1, 4-2 for the title yesterday.
Dalla Costa and Schaeuffler then edged Mac Taggart – the conqueror of Yeshowah in the singles semis—and his brother Patrick 4-2, 3-5, 10/8 in the doubles final.
The T&T players are expected to return home today to play in two back-to-back COTECC tournaments at home from tomorrow.