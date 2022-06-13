St Lucia, Puerto Rico earn Nations League promotion

St Lucia comfortably defeated Anguilla 2-0 before a home crowd at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground on Sunday night, securing promotion back up to Concacaf Nations League B and a place in the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims.
The first half of the game, which was played in League C, did not prove to be so easy for the hosts. Anguilla did what they have done throughout this competition – defend well. They were well-organised and their no-nonsense approach was able to keep them in the game.
But the breakthrough came right before halftime. In the 44th minute, a very high cross came towards the Anguillan goal, and goalkeeper Danniell Bailey was unable to punch it away.
Andrus Remy received the failed clearance and coolly finished to put St Lucia 1-0 up, kicking off the party in the crowd.
Hopes of an Anguillan comeback were crushed in the 60th minute when St Lucia captain Kurt Frederick lined up over the ball on a free-kick from the corner of the 18-yard box and curled one around Bailey to double the lead.
From there, St Lucia held firm to secure the victory and all the rewards that come with it.
Puerto Rico were also promoted and clinched a 2023 Gold Cup Prelims spot with a 6-0 triumph at home over the British Virgin Islands.
St Kitts and Nevis maintained their unbeaten record in Group B of League C with a 1-1 draw against Saint Martin.
In Group A, Cuba extended their longest-ever Concacaf Nations League winning streak to three matches with a 3-1 victory over Antigua and Barbuda, and Guadeloupe edged Barbados 2-1.