Minister of Finance Colm Imbert underscored the importance of sport during yesterday’s budget presentation in Parliament as he revealed plans for the rehabilitation of all stadia across the country as well as the possible resumption of all sporting events with fans in attendance in 2022.
Imbert spent a few minutes in outlining the accomplishments of the government in improving sporting infrastructure throughout the country and revealed plans to host some major sporting events next year.
“I am pleased to report that despite the delays in government construction as a result of lockdown measures, we have constructed the Moruga Sport and Youth Multi-purpose Facility, the Laventille Community Swimming Pool as well as concluded the structural assessment of all of our stadia with the view to full rehabilitation,” said Imbert.
“Despite the onset of the pandemic and the limits placed on physical activity which were introduced to safeguard of the lives of our citizens, sports remains a key component of our national agenda,” he continued.
“We will continue to recognise the role sports plays in nation building; as such we are expecting that all sporting events with fans attending will be permitted once again in 2022. However this depends on the success of our vaccination programme,” he added.
‘Major sporting events’
“Plans are also underway for this country to host several major sporting events,” Imbert continued, noting that the government had just approved the submission of a bid to host matches in the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in January next year and are also considering the hosting some games during England’s tour of the West Indies in February 2022.
He said the government will also be supporting the T&T Powerboat Association International P1 Circuit Event which is scheduled for February next year. “We expect that these plans will assist in the activation of our potential to build our Sports Tourism product,” he said.
Meanwhile, Imbert said the government will continue to fund athletes through an enhanced elite athlete assistance programme. He further stated that details will be given by the Minster of Sport during the budget debate.