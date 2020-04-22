THE CALL for unity amongst local horse racing’s stakeholders by line minister Paula Gopee-Scoon on the Isports talk show on i95.5 FM last Saturday has been heard by them.
However, asked about whether there had been communication with other stakeholders since the minister’s statement, Betting Levy Board (BLB) chairman Linford Carrabon said: “The only persons who spoke to me were John O’Brien from the ARC, and Dr Kangaloo from the TTRA, but (they said) nothing about communication to the minister.”
On the programme, Trade and Industry Minister Gopee-Scoon expressed her disappointment over the lack of cooperation between the various racing bodies. Asked about that issue, Carrabon said, “the so-called ‘infighting’ amongst the three bodies has been a feature of the racing industry for decades. The situation has worsened in recent times simply due to the fact that money is in scarce supply.
“Yes, BLB is not collecting taxes, and this is of major concern. Our priority is ensuring the TTRA and BLB employees receive their monthly salaries. We do have sufficient funds remaining to meet this commitment for a few months.”
Carrabon also took time to stress the BLB’s role: “By law the TTRA regulates racing via the Rules of Racing, and the BLB regulates betting via the Gambling and Betting Act. Whilst we all agree that these laws need modernisation, this is no excuse not to follow them. This has been, and continues to be the major source of friction amongst the bodies.”
Speaking of his own experience the racing bodies, he said:“During my tenure as ARC’s president there was a generally good working relationship with both the TTRA and BLB. As chairman of the BLB I do enjoy a good working relationship with the TTRA. Unfortunately, as is widely known, there is a strained working relationship with ARC.“
Asked for his take on the infighting that the minister spoke of, Dr David Kangaloo said: “The chairmen of the TTRA and the BLB have a very good relationship and communicate effectively which is necessary to ensure that the industry receives the support it needs.
He added:”The TTRA has always supported and will continue to support the ARC in their bid to revive the racing industry as long as proper procedures, protocols and transparency practices are adhered to. As you are aware, only recently the ARC received $1 million from the TTRA’s funds for the payment of stakes. This should have brought some level of relief to the horsemen who are currently owed over $6 million by the ARC in prize money. This is unacceptable and unfair to the horsemen and their employees. The ARC must somehow pursue and find the means of fully rectifying this long, chronic outstanding issue.
On Minister Gopee-Scoon’s call for unity, acting Racehorse Trainers Association (RTA) president Ramesh Ramroop said he hadn’t been spoken to on the matter. However, he said, “I thought it was a good thing on her part. It is strange to have in-fighting among the three entities when the club is represented on the BLB and TTRA. It is difficult to understand. I suspect strongly, it has to do with money, and that is where the loggerhead is.”
Vishan Ali, Racehorse Owners Association’s (ROA) president, said: “Some communication should have been sent out to her (Minister Gopee-Scoon). The ARC always have a problem with everybody, and it is the payment of stakes. That is the whole fiasco. Otherwise we do not have any problem. Under the Act the BLB is to develop racing, not assist with stakes.”
Attempts were also made to contact ARC president Robert Bernard on the minister’s unity statement, and whether the bodies have sent out any form of communication to her about the infighting. He did not respond to the e-mail sent or call made to him yesterday.