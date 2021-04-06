Stanisclaus betters best

Ayla Stanisclaus

FAST CENTURY: Ayla Stanisclaus

Ayla Stanisclaus struck double gold at the Joe Meaker Classic in Texas, USA, on Saturday.

Stanisclaus won the women’s 100 metres dash in a personal best 11.24 seconds. Thanks to that fine effort, the New Mexico Junior College sprinter is now 15th on the 2021 world outdoor performance list. Stanisclaus topped the 200m field in a wind-assisted 23.37.

There was gold too for Asha James, the West Texas A&M University student throwing 44.56 metres for top spot in the women’s javelin.

Tyrell Edwards bagged men’s 100m bronze in a wind-aided 10.29 seconds. His New Mexico teammates, Onil Mitchell and Timothy Frederik were 11th and 21st, respectively. Mitchell clocked a windy 10.68, while Frederick got to the line in 10.94.

Another New Mexico sprinter, Jalen Purcell captured men’s 200m bronze in a personal best 20.82 seconds. Frederick was 21st fastest in a windy 22.14.

At the Loren Reusser Invitational, in Kansas, Jerod Elcock grabbed men’s 200m gold in 21.12 seconds. His Butler Community College teammate, Judah Taylor was 13th overall in 21.81. Elcock finished just off the podium in the 100m dash, clocking 10.55 for third in his section and fourth overall.

In Texas, South Plains College student Justin Guy clocked a windy 13.96 seconds to grab gold in the David Noble Relays men’s 110m hurdles. Another South Plains athlete, Camille Lewis won the women’s 400m hurdles in one minute, 03.32 seconds. Angelo State University’s Talena Murray picked up women’s javelin silver with a 43.58m throw.

At the Doug Max Invitational, in Colorado, Tamia Badal was first in the women’s 100m hurdles. The University of Colorado student stopped the clock at 14.01 seconds.

In Mississippi, Adell Colthrust finished third in his section and sixth overall in the Southern Miss Invitational men’s 100m dash. The Jackson State University freshman got to the line in 10.79 seconds.

At the Hayward Premiere meet, in Oregon, David Pierce was eighth fastest in the men’s 200m in a windy 22.35 seconds.

The Boise State University sprinter finished 11th overall in the 100m in 11.09.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Red Force resume training

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricketers will resume training at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, today with head coach David Furlonge expected to rejoin the players for first time since winning the CG Insurance Super50 Cup in Antigua in February.

‘Big Four’ pushed back

THE Table Tennis Champions League Big Four Playoff Series has been pushed back.

The competition was scheduled to take place between tomorrow and Sunday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

CWI SEALS DEAL

CWI SEALS DEAL

Cricket West Indies has signed a landmark four-year deal with India’s premier digital sports company, FanCode, and expects the partnership to result in a strengthening of its global fan base.

The deal, announced yesterday, will allow the Indian market to have access to a plethora of West Indies cricket with nearly 150 international and 250 domestic matches in the Caribbean being streamed exclusively on FanCode.

Stanisclaus betters best

Stanisclaus betters best

Ayla Stanisclaus struck double gold at the Joe Meaker Classic in Texas, USA, on Saturday.

Stanisclaus won the women’s 100 metres dash in a personal best 11.24 seconds. Thanks to that fine effort, the New Mexico Junior College sprinter is now 15th on the 2021 world outdoor performance list. Stanisclaus topped the 200m field in a wind-assisted 23.37.

Racing ‘Mission’

Racing ‘Mission’

STANDOUT Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter will hope to put his three-week Tenerife camp lessons to good use when he suits up for the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California, USA.

After returning from the largest of the Spanish Canary Islands last Wednesday, the 25-year-old is re-acclimatising this week before that five-day meet splashes off tomorrow night,

Brianna upset in ‘East Clubs’

Brianna upset in ‘East Clubs’

AFTER producing the upset of the Catch National Junior Championships three days earlier, Brianna Harricharan was stunned in the B division quarter-finals of the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament Sunday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.