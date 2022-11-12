LEAGUE CHAMPIONS La Horquetta FX face Maloney Eagles in a star-studded Eastern Football Association final tonight under lights at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground from seven o’clock.
The final is a repeat of the league final which saw the La Horquetta team inflict a first defeat on the defensively solid Eagles when winning 5-0.
The Eagles bounced back with an emphatic 7-0 knockout semi-final win over Malabar FC, with four goals coming from Joshua Alexander, the former Morvant Caledonia United footballer and further strikes from Sean Bonval, the former Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh striker, Keston Williams and Jadel Carter.
Meanwhile, league champions La Horquetta had to come from behind to beat Terminix Lightning at the semi-final stage.
FX are a mirror image of the Terminix La Horquetta Rangers professional team, containing most of the players who won the 2022 Ascension Invitational.
Lining up for XF were goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire, Ross Rusell Jr, Tyronne Charles, Isaiah Lee, Kadeem Corbin, Jamal Creighton, Isaiah Garcia, Jeusu Perez, Caleb Sturge and Jevon Morris. But they did not have it all their way.
Playing for Terminix Lightning, two other La Horquetta Rangers footballers scored to give the underdogs a 2-1 lead.
Scoring first half goals for Lightning were Leando Da Costa and national Under-20 winger Real Gill, who was voted the Most Promising player in the Ascension Invitational.
Former national striker Atuallah Guerra netted as LA Horquetta FX trailed 2-1 at half-time.
La Horquetta FX equalised ten minutes into the second half, through Isaiah Lee, the young T&T national team striker before Guerra got the winner five minutes later.