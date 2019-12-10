Starblazers exit Grand Slam

UDECOTT North Starblazers were knocked out of the Courts Grand Slam T20 Women’s Franchise tournament after they were beaten by defending champions LCB Contractors Central Sharks by six wickets in the penultimate round of matches on Monday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
With only two points from five matches, the Starblazers have no chance of catching the top three led by Novel Sports Southern Titans, who edged Trident Sports Phoenix by five runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Monday night.
The Titans are on top of the standings on seven points while Phoenix are second on six and the Sharks are third on five.
Phoenix played the Sharks in the final round of matches at the NCC last night, while the Starblazers ended their campaign yesterday against the Titans at Tarouba.
The top team after the group stage will advance to Friday’s final while the second and third place teams will square off in a playoff on Thursday to determine the other finalists.
At the NCC on Monday, Leeann Kirby was the stand-out performer in the Starblazers team, scoring 51 with the bat as they posted 85 all out off 19.2 overs, and taking two for ten as the Sharks replied with 86 for four off 16.4 overs.
Kirby was the only player to get into double figures for the Starblazers and hers was the last wicket to fall.
She played a crucial knock to lift the score from 11 for six in the sixth over, blazing four sixes and two fours in a 43-ball innings.
In the end, it wasn’t enough to stop the Sharks.
At Tarouba, the Southern Titans batted first and Deandra Dottin again gave them a solid start, hitting 57 off 48 balls with four sixes and five fours as they posted a competitive 136 all out in 19.5 overs.
Britney Cooper also played a key role with the bat for the Titans, hitting 35 off 26 balls with two sixes and four fours as the Titans raced to 76 for one after nine overs before Steffie Soogrim intervened to break what was becoming a dangerous partnership.
Soogrim had Cooper caught by Hayley Matthews and the left-arm orthodox spinner ripped through the rest of the middle order to finish with five for 29, which included a hat-trick.
She had three wickets in the 17th over but the hat-trick came off the final two balls of that over and the first ball of her next.
Her hat-trick included the stumping of Shabika Gajnabi by Kycia Knight for nine followed by a return catch to dismiss Shania Abdool for zero.
Djenaba Joseph was her final scalp of the night, stumped for one, and while the hat-trick kept the Titans innings in check towards the end, the Tridents fell agonisingly short with the bat, despite having wickets in hand.
Knight top-scored with 39 while Matthews made 34 and Stacy Ann King chipped in with 24.
Courts Grand Slam T20 scores:
At Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Novel Sports Southern Titans 136, 19.5 overs (Deandra Dottin 57, Britney Cooper 35; Steffie Soogrim 5/29, Aaliyah Alleyne 2/17)
vs Trident Sports Phoenix 131-6, 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 34, Kycia Knight 39, Stacy Ann King 24; April Ramoutar 3/19)
—Titans won by five runs
At National Cricket Centre
UDECOTT North Starblazers 85, 19.2 overs (Leeann Kirby 51; Sheneta Grimmond 4/5)
vs LCB Contractors Central Sharks 86-4 (16.4 overs) (Shemaine Campbell 24 n.o., Chinelle Henry 31; Leeann Kirby 2/10)
—Sharks won by six wickets