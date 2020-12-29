STARS OPT OUT

With both the West Indies One Day International and Test captains along with some other key members of the team opting out of the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, Cricket West Indies chief selector Roger Harper and director of cricket Jimmy Adams said it was an opportunity for others to step up.
Trinidad and Tobago middle order batsman Jason Mohammed will lead the West Indies One Day International squad for the upcoming tour while Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the Test team in Holder’s absence.
Cricket West Indies confirmed yesterday that Holder, Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran all declined the opportunity to tour “due to Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears” while Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to “personal reasons.”
To date, Bangladesh has recorded over 500,000 positive cases of Covid-19 with over 7,000 deaths.
Mohammed, 34, will make a return to the regional set-up after more than two years out of the team. The right-hander’s previous West Indies appearance came against Bangladesh in 2018.
For the Test squad, Brathwaite will take the reins from Holder while T&T fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva will also make the trip, with Gabriel in the Test team and Da Silva making the cut in both the Test and ODI squads.
According to the CWI Covid-19 policy, any player can opt out of selection for an overseas tour only “when based on the player’s own safety fears or concerns” and such decisions by the players will not impact their consideration for future selection.
Kavem Hodge, the right-handed top-order batsman, has earned a maiden call-up in the Test squad; while left-handed opener Shayne Moseley and all-rounder Kyle Mayers will be touring in the Test squad for the first time, after making trips to England and New Zealand as reserves this year. Mayers made his T20I debut against New Zealand last month.
Meanwhile two players have earned their first call-ups for the ODI squad in Trinidad and Tobago duo of left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and left-handed top-order batsman Kjorn Ottley.
Despite so many players opting not to go on the tour, Harper and Addams doesn’t view the team as depleted or weakened and is excited to see what the new players have to offer. “This is an opportunity,” Harper declared. “Opportunities like these come for a reason and this is a chance for them to show what they can do at the highest level.”
“The absence of several more experienced players has certainly provided an opportunity for the left-handed Kjorn Ottley who has had a good Super50 tournament last year. He will be very keen to make his mark. Tours of Bangladesh are never easy as they always play well in their own conditions,” continued Harper.
“Although a number of the senior players are missing in both formats, I expect our teams to be very competitive. I expect our players to play with purpose, with passion and with the desire to prove that they belong at this level,” the chief selector added.
Meanwhile, Adams shared a similar perspective. “In terms of this tour coming up, the circumstances with the players choosing not to go are something I view as an opportunity first of all,” said Adams. “I think the sub-continent has a lot of challenges and a lot of West Indian players have actually made a name for themselves in touring pretty early in sub-continent conditions,” he explained.
“I look at a group of players that will not have the experience obviously of some of those that have pulled out but I don’t think that they are short of talent and I have every confidence that the management team that we’ve put around them in Phil Simmons and his support staff, that we have every chance of seeing not only good performances but probably the start of some very long and fruitful careers. So, this is the approach I personally take when I look at a tour like this,” Adams added.
Looking back at the New Zealand series where the West Indies lost both the T20I and Test series, Addams said that while not many teams have come out on top against the Kiwis in the recent past, the Windies have to start to improve their touring stats and is excited to see the new bunch of players rise to the challenge.
“Our touring stats as an international team definitely have to improve and this is something that we will get another chance to see a slightly younger group touring under different conditions than we have in the Caribbean,” said Adams.
“But I will be lying if I said I didn’t have a sense of excitement looking on at what I consider to be a very talented, younger group of players under a really strong management team and like Mr Harper said we are expecting good performances,” Adams ended.
Test Squad--Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.
ODI Squad--Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh jr.
FULL TOUR SCHEDULE:
January 10: West Indies arrive
January 18: One-day warm-up match, BKSP, Savar
January 20: 1st ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka
January 22: 2nd ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka
January 25: 3rd ODI, ZACS, Chattogram
January 28-31: Four-day warm-up, M.A. Aziz Stadium, Chattogram
February 3-7: 1st Test Match, ZACS, Chattogram
February 11-15: 2nd Test Match, SBNCS, Dhaka