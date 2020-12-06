West Indies captain Jason Holder told his players to “start delivering” after their crushing innings and 134-run defeat to New Zealand in the first Test in Hamilton.
The Caribbean side suffered their heaviest-ever loss to the Black Caps as they were razed for 138 and 247 at Seddon Park to fall 1-0 down in the two-match series.
West Indies’ top five batsmen managed only 100 runs between them in two innings, leaving skipper Holder frustrated.
The all-rounder said: “I think it’s time we start delivering and stop talking. We’ve talked a lot, we’ve promised a lot. I think it’s a matter for us to all look ourselves in the mirror and understand that we’ve got to fight a little harder.
“We’re probably throwing the towel in too easily. We’ve got to turn it around and only we can do it. We’ve had brilliant support from this management and staff, they’ve put everything in place. It’s just for us to live up to it.”
Jermaine Blackwood (104) and Alzarri Joseph (86) showed resistance for the tourists in their second innings, putting on 155 for the seventh wicket after their side had tumbled to 89-6.
Holder added: “It was outstanding, just the fight and character they showed... Credit to them for bringing some respectability towards our batting but quite frankly our top order needs to stand up.”
“In all honesty, we’re still scratching our heads. Leading up to the first Test, I felt the preparation was good. The surfaces were a little bit different to what we’ve come up against here in Hamilton, but I still think a little bit more application needs to be shown. I think up front we’ve got to work a little bit harder,” the West Indies captain continued.
“We’ve seen how the New Zealand bowlers, like any other bowlers in the world, tend to get flat as partnerships build. We just need to be able to understand that, fight a lot harder, keep them out there a little bit longer. The longer you spend (at the crease) the easier it becomes. There’s a lot of things we need to look at. We need answers and we need them quickly,” he added.
West Indies will play their second and final Test of this series from Friday in Wellington (Thursday night TT time), but they are likely to be without Kemar Roach, who is set to fly back to West Indies, having lost his father two days before the first Test started.
There were also question marks over Shane Dowrich who picked up a finger injury on the first day while keeping, and didn’t bat in either innings.
“Kemar, thankfully for us he pushed through this Test match, but I think he’ll be going home after this to be with his family,” Holder said. “Shane, we’re not quite sure the extent of his finger injury at the moment. He’s been complaining of a lot of pain. Looking pretty doubtful for the second Test as well, but we’ve just got to assess for the next couple of days,” Holder added.