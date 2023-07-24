Start from now

“We got six months (before the Australia Test series), we know who we are playing against and we got to prepare from when we get home tomorrow till the first ball is bowled in the next match.”
The post-match ceremony had just ended at the Queen’s Park Oval, bringing a close to the two-match Test series against India. But West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite did not waste time signalling to his players what must come next for them.
Showers throughout the day in Port of Spain prevented a ball being bowled on the final day of the second Test between the home side and India. The damp end to the 100th Test between the two teams produced a draw, which was enough to give Rohit Sharma’s India side a 1-0 series victory following their innings and 141-run triumph in the first match in Dominica.
West Indies remained on 76 for two in their second innings, chasing an unlikely 365 for victory. But Brathwaite said: “We were looking forward to day five. Two-hundred-and-eighty (sic) runs to win was possible for the win. Obviously you can’t control the weather.”
Brathwaite and Test debutant Kirk McKenzie were the two Windies casualties on the fourth afternoon, McKenzie going without scoring following his first innings 32.
However, Brathwaite told the media the left-hander who batted at No.3 and not his normal opening position, handled himself “quite good.”
“He came in with 15 minutes to go when we first batted and he showed good composure, which was good. He was still able to hit some boundaries despite under that pressure, so I think that was a good sign.
“Unfortunately, he didn’t go on and get a big score (but) I think he looked good,” Brathwaite continued. “It’s just for him to keep improving, keep thinking of ways to improve in terms of …having different field settings and different situations but for sure, he’s going to be good in the future.”
Brathwaite also urged his players to pay closer attention to their individual games, with a tour of Australia coming up towards the end of the year.
“As a bowling unit…we could cut down on our run rate and I think at times we bowl to both sides, so I think we could be a little bit more disciplined with the ball.
“Batting-wise, we showed some fight here, batting 100 overs which was good, but the key is also to be consistent. The key to consistency is discipline and as batters, discipline could be if you’re practising every day, practice every day and not taking an off day; small things like that.”
The WI captain later expanded on his point. “…It may not be practising every day but it may be simple things, whether it’s diet, whether it’s going to run at a certain time of the day and you feel tired,” he explained. “As an individual you always got to push yourself…not play your first couple (matches), get a hundred and relax.
“You never can relax…It’s the continuous, continuous discipline that’s required for your whole career and not just for a period—you come in for two Tests, you had a camp before... “I think it has to start from now.”
And asked about what the build-up would be like for those players not in the white-ball set-up, Brathwaite said: “For sure we will have some camps in between. We are going to Australia, kookaburra balls, so I think using those balls in those camps will be important. Specific camps throughout that period is important. We have a 50-over regional tournament in October, there’s an “A” team tour in November, hopefully, so that will be good to get some guys going on that tour of South Africa.”