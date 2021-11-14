Statement of reality

So the team (minus some key players) trounced 4-1 by the West Indies in a series last July has lifted the men’s World T20 title, and now Australia will prepare for the defence of the trophy in their own backyard in a year’s time.
Their overt aggression and win-at-all-costs attitude are often too much to take, but you just can’t escape the reality of an ultra-competitive spirit, combined with quality and confidence, which have earned Aaron Finch’s men a first world championship in this format of international cricket.
Quite unlike a defending champion West Indies team which was aging, both in terms of too many players’ seniority and short-sighted preoccupation with power-hitting, you can expect the Aussies to feature the bulk of this successful squad next October while the Caribbean side is bound to have several different names as they will have to go through the qualifying phase first before even thinking of lifting the prize for a third time.
Like Sri Lanka, who were beaten finalists at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups and also the 2009 and 2012 World T20’s, New Zealand find themselves bearing the runners-up tag for yet another final after losing out in the World Cup finals of 2015 and 2019.
Their consistent quality has brought them the inaugural World Test Championship though, at the expense of India, and it’s almost a given that a year from now they will be among the main contenders for the T20 silverware.
Of course the West Indies are so far removed from the upper echelons of Test cricket, and all other formats for that matter, that the upcoming two-match series against the Sri Lankans is, realistically, not so much about challenging for a place in the next final but trying, yet again, to establish some sort of reasonably solid foundation upon which a promising future in the game’s traditional format can be built.
Clearly I was among those who read too much into the 2-0 series win in Bangladesh at the start of the year, followed by two drawn Tests against the same Sri Lankans on bland pitches in Antigua.
All of those reasonably encouraging numbers were placed in proper context by the manner in which Kraigg Brathwaite and his fellow batsmen were exposed by the pace and hostility of the South Africans over two Tests in St Lucia after which it was the turn of Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead the charge for Pakistan in a drawn series in Jamaica.
But for a succession of dropped catches when it mattered the tourists could have replicated the Proteas’ 2-0 success.
And as much as it remains unsatisfactory to have series of just two matches, compared with the longer duels featuring the top three nations of India, England and Australia, the contest starting on Sunday in Galle represents a golden opportunity for one West Indian cricketer who certainly would not have been on the Test radar as recently as a month ago.
It has taken a workmanlike trial match innings of 72 and the widespread lack of opening batting talent to thrust 26-year-old Jeremy Solozano into the spotlight to the extent that he is now expected to make his Test debut as Brathwaite’s opening partner over the next fortnight.
unexpected opportunity
As with any other cricketer getting such an unexpected opportunity on the game’s most revered stage, you can only wish the slim left-hander the best, even as you fear for how an opening batsman with a first-class average of 23.41 from 73 innings spread over more than eight years will fare at this level.
Granted the likes of Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Vishwa Fernando suffer by comparison to the really formidable pace attacks of the world, but Test cricket is as much about temperament as technique and Sri Lanka in their own conditions tend to be far more confident and formidable than when they travel.
It is a graphic illustration of the continuing challenge for the West Indies of being consistently competitive in Test cricket that Solozano will take these mediocre numbers with him into the Test arena.
You can only hope that he can rise to the occasion and display some of the promise of pacer Jayden Seales and wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua da Silva, fellow Trinis who are relatively new to Test cricket.
And while we lament the state of the men’s game, it is heartening to see the senior women completing a 3-0 sweep of Pakistan in their One-Day International series in Karachi.
Yesterday’s run-chase in the final match, spearheaded by an unbeaten century from captain Stafanie Taylor and an unbroken century partnership for the fifth wicket with Chedean Nation, offer additional encouragement that the team which has fallen away so badly from their world-beating standards up to five years ago, are heading in the right direction again.