Stay focused

Despite starting the CG Insurance Super50 Cup with a ‘convincing victory’, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge said the team is focused on improving as they gear up to face the Windward Islands Volcanoes in their second match of the competition today at Coolidge Cricket Ground from 1.30 p.m.
The Red Force whipped the Jamaica Scorpions by five wickets on Thursday, with a century from Evin Lewis and an unbeaten 59 from Darren Bravo as well as a cameo 43 from Nicholas Pooran leading the charge for the batting group.
“It is good to get a run out on the park and get to have a good convincing victory,” skipper Kieron Pollard said of the win. “I was more pleased with the batting that we displayed out there, which was fantastic, taking the attack to the opposition and as I said, having a convincing victory.”
But that was just the first hurdle. Furlonge was also happy with the win but urged his players to stay on the ball with four more preliminary matches to go as well as potential semi-final and final appearances. “We’ve crossed one hurdle,” he told the Express after Thursday’s victory.
“It was always important to start with a win which we did that but there are still some areas we need to improve on. Some areas in the bowling and also I thought we maybe lost three wickets too many to soft dismissals so that is something we will look at going into the next game,” the Red Force coach added.
Furlonge hailed the fight shown by the bowlers first and then from the batsmen. He said the bowlers did well to restrict the Scorpions, who looked set for a bigger total than the 258 for six they eventually tallied after they were sent in to bat by Kieron Pollard.
After a couple of early strikes by Anderson Phillip and Ravi Rampaul, the Scorpions rallied from 39 for two to 155 for two with Bandon King hitting 97 to help them rebuild the innings.
“All on all, I think we did well to restrict them to under 275 after the start they got,” said Furlonge. “We had a good fight back from the bowlers. There was a period when the third wicket fell; for the next 60 balls they didn’t score a boundary, so the bowlers fought back there to restrict them,” the coach highlighted.
The batting also faced an early test after opener Lendl Simmons departed for a duck in the first over of the chase. However, Lewis dominated a 112-run stand for the second wicket with Jason Mohammed to put the Red Force on top. He struck 107 while Mohammed scored 28.
While he was happy to see his batsmen getting some runs, he noted that “we had some soft dismissals” which he said they will be working on.
He said the team is building up towards the final, adding that “If we have some things to work on, that is good, we will work on them. We need to now improve our performance from what it was today (Thursday) and going forward, ensure we get better and better as each game goes by.”
T&T’s second round opponents, the Volcanoes, are also coming off a win with a strong batting and bowling performance against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, a week ago.
SQUADS:
RED FORCE -- Kieron Pollard (Captain), Darren Bravo (Vice-Captain), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Lendl Simmons; David Furlonge (Head Coach)
VOLCANOES -- Sunil Ambris (Captain), Andre Fletcher (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, Kevin Stoute; Andrew Richardson (Head Coach)