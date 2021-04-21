STAYING HOME

Trinidad and Tobago will not be represented at the May 1 and 2 World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland. In a press release, yesterday, National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) acting president George Comissiong announced the withdrawal of Team TTO.
“This decision has not been taken lightly but after careful consideration of the various challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the potential risk to participants and the significant difficulties with travel arrangements. NAAATT is particularly concerned over the welfare of our athletes.
“Trinidad and Tobago,” Comissiong continued, “has enjoyed considerable success at the Relays...”
At the 2019 edition of the World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, Deon Lendore, Jereem “The Dream” Richards, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio combined for men’s 4x400 metres victory in three minutes, 00.81 seconds. In what was described as “a finish for the ages”, anchorman Cedenio produced a storming home straight run to earn his team a dramatic come-from-behind triumph.
There were no plans, however, for T&T to defend the 4x4 title. “Preliminary arrangements were made,” Comissiong explained, “to enter a men’s 4x200m and a men’s 4x100m team.
“In the case of the latter,” the NAAATT acting president continued, “participation was seen as a means to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics—the top eight teams at the Relays automatically qualify for the Olympics. In light of this, NAAATT will now have to explore other options to have the men’s 4x100m team qualify.”
T&T is already qualified for the Tokyo Games in the men’s 4x4 and women’s 4x1 relays by virtue of being finalists at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
In the NAAATT press release, Comissiong noted that T&T is not the only country opting out of next month’s World Relays. “A number of other countries including USA have declined participation. Yesterday (Tuesday), Jamaica withdrew its team, citing similar challenges.”