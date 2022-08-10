God gives natural gifts to all of us. We need to realise that and work to strengthen them and improve in those areas where our weaknesses lie.
In 2011, West Indies lost the first Test match against India after being in a strong position to win the game. The same thing happened in the third Test where they had an even better chance of winning but could only manage a lucky draw. In a Cricinfo article a few days after the first Test, Harsha Bhogle, an Indian journalist wrote: “West Indies played the role of the challenger quite well but you always knew it was a question of when, rather than if, they would fall away. West Indies need someone on the field to show them how to win, for at the moment they give the impression it is out of bounds.
Sometimes when you fear (or expect) the inevitable, you invite it. There is much promise in this side but it is on a long downward spiral, and the new talent coming in will take the shape of the mould it is cast into. It is the mould, the air that they breathe, the acceptance of defeat that needs to be demolished.
“The proper use of the mind separates champions from good players. To handle pressure you must think clearly and sensibly.”
Nothing seems to have changed. Abhishek Mukherjee says that sports psychologists help sportsmen recognise destructive emotions like fear, impatience and disappointment.
In recent years, there has been a tendency to play down the importance of the basics of the game. If you do not give them the attention they deserve, your performance will be very shaky. They are most important when the pressure is greatest and when the odds are against you. The greater the impulse to ignore or disregard the basics, the more important is the need to stick to them.
To aid with this, there is an ego-boosting technique that was developed by John Hartland. It is a powerful technique that has a great impact on the way the athlete thinks, feels, controls his emotions and performs during the weeks and months following the session. Once the player is in a relaxed or hypnotic state, I spend the next seven or eight minutes going through the routine. Only when I have finished it, will I give specific suggestions to improve performance.
At the end of the procedure, when the player is fully awake, I remind him of the first four important things that the ego-strengthening routine will do for him.
1. RELAXATION: You will become more relaxed and remain so each day.
2. CALMNESS: Relaxation will lead to a higher level of calmness. Every day your mind will become calmer and clearer, more composed, more tranquil.
3. SELF-CONTROL: Calmness will then lead to greater self-control. You will gain more and more control over the way you think, the way you feel, the way you play and the way you control your emotions.
4. SELF -CONFIDENCE: Greater self-control will build more self-confidence. Every day you will become more confident in your ability to be able to do whatever you set out to without any self-doubts, apprehension, anxiety or fear of failure.
—Dr Rudi Webster is a former West Indies cricket team manager and performance enhancer