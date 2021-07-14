Staying positive

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva is not letting his low scores against South Africa get his confidence down. He has been working on a few areas of his game as he gears up for the upcoming Pakistan Test series in Jamaica next month.
Da Silva had scores of zero, nine, seven and zero in the two Tests against South Africa in St Lucia, with the visitors coming away with a 2-0 series victory.
The 23-year-old right hander is still a rookie at the international level, having played just seven Tests since his debut against New Zealand in December last year. He has recognised that he still has a lot to learn in the Test arena and is willing to put in the required work.
“I think the biggest lesson I learned from the South Africa series is that you’re going to fail (at times) but you can’t let low scores get the best of you,” Da Silva said.
“Cricket is a game where things will not always go your way and you may fail a little more than you succeed at times. Sometimes you will have good times, but you will also have rough times as well. So it is all about how I come out of that situation and how I can better myself using what I would have learned from that last series,” he added.
But it wasn’t Da Silva alone who struggled for runs against a world class South Africa bowling unit that included Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.
Head coach Phil Simmons noted that his batsmen had to work on their techniques after failing to cross the 200-run mark in the series. They were also dismissed for their lowest first innings score against South Africa—97 —in the first innings of the first Test.
Da Silva said there wasn’t any added pressure on him from the team, but he wants to do better and is aiming to be more consistent in scoring runs for the side.
“I would not say there is added pressure, but it is always about being consistent (with the bat),” he explained.
“You want to be consistent for yourself and most importantly the team, so it is about putting in good performances when you can and when you are given the opportunity. “I would say I put more pressure on myself more than anything, which probably isn’t a good thing; so it is about making runs, if not all the time, consistently enough that it benefits the team.”
In terms of his preparation for the next Test series, Da Silva has resumed training with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and has targeted certain areas to focus on.
“I have been working on a lot of mental stuff, and on the mental side of my game but also some technical things that I picked up here and there from the coaches in the Test series,” he said.
“So, I am focusing on the mental side a lot and gaining confidence. Knowing that you will fail at times, it’s just about (having that confidence and mental strength) in getting back up from that failure when it happens.”