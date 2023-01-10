With eight Test centuries and four One-Day International hundreds to his name, 33-year-old Darren Bravo knows how to score runs and isn’t too worried about his form as he prepares to lead the North team in the 2023 North/South Classic which bowls off tomorrow at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
He is staying positive. The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batter scored three half-centuries in the Cricket West Indies Super50 Cup late last year and struck 60 in a Red Force trial game last week. He said he is looking forward to a “good Classic” for his side.
“I am quite happy with the combination of our team, so I am looking forward to a good game,” he told the Express yesterday during his team’s training session at the match venue.
“The competition for places is always good and healthy. The manager, coach and myself will come together to pick what we believe will be the best combination to defeat the South team, so we will see how that goes on Thursday morning,” he added.
South will be led by leg-spinner Imran Khan and also includes fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and middle-order batter Jason Mohammed.
Asked about his form heading into the Classic this week and the upcoming four-day season, which starts at the end of the month, Bravo said: “I’m good.”
“I am not thinking too far ahead right now. The main focus is the North/South Classic, so my main goal is to try and lead the team to the best of my ability and try to perform to my best as well, so we will see how it goes.”
He added: “I am just trying to stay as positive as much as possible. I don’t want to delve into too much of what I have been doing but I am enjoying the game which is the most important thing, so I think once that is happening, everything else will take care of itself.”
Asked about the upcoming four-day campaign, Bravo said: “I don’t want to look too far ahead. The team has not been selected as yet. As I mentioned before, the main focus is the next game and when we get to that bridge (the four-day tournament) we’re going to cross it.”
Asked about the form of his North team-mate Tion Webster, who scored 107 and grabbed six wickets in last week’s trial match, Bravo said the right-hander “is looking good.”
“So far he (Webster) has done well in the trial matches where the national team is concerned, so hopefully he con continue staying hungry to do well and I don’t see any reason why he should take his foot off the gas here,” said Bravo.
“It is another opportunity and the team has not been selected as yet where Trinidad and Tobago is concerned. I think he is doing all he can to be part and parcel of the set-up, so hopefully he can continue.”
Meanwhile, former Red Force all-rounder Rayad Emrit, who will be coaching the North side for the Classic, is hoping to bring back some flair to the way T&T cricketers approach the game.
Emrit believes players are not expressing themselves like they should when they are involved in trial matches and the games like the North/South Classic and wants to change that approach.
“I think our cricket is lacking players expressing themselves. We are a bit too defensive and it is all due to players competing for spots and not wanting to fail and that’s okay but we need to show more aggressiveness in our cricket and hopefully the North team can show that this time around,” he said yesterday.
Recalling his match-winning century in T&T’s victory over Barbados in the Carib Beer Challenge four-day final in 2006, Emrit said: “These are things as players you look forward to doing and this is what I am trying to bring into our cricket now. So hopefully things can change and we can see that commitment and aggressiveness in these players.
“We had a group chat before our training session and I told the guys that I was part of this game before I made the national team. Good scores and getting wickets will auger well for you. It is just to enjoy it. It used to be a high-pressure game in the past and hopefully we can get back that spirit of competitiveness,” he added.
With just a few days with the team, Emrit said: “It is all about man management at this point in time, There is not much we can do with just a couple of days before the actual game. So it is just for them to get in what they want before the match. Some guys have specifics they do before matches and it is just for me to try to man-manage whatever they want and give them what they need before the game.”
NORTH/SOUTH CLASSIC TEAMS:
NORTH: Darren Bravo (Captain), Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Amir Jangoo, Yannic Cariah, Tion Webster, Terrance Hinds, Uthman Muhammad, Khary Pierre, Mikkel Govia, Joshua Da Silva, Vikash Mohan, Sion Hackett. Rayad Emrit (coach).
SOUTH: Imran Khan (Captain), Cephas Cooper, Kjorn Ottley, Navin Bidaisee, Kyle Kissoondath, Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie, Bryan Charles, Justin Manick, Shaaron Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Rajeev Ramnath, Shiva Sankar, Ryan Bandoo. Debideen Manick (coach).