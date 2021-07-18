Will we ever escape this culture of laziness?
Credit to Angus Eve for laying the cards on the table, although it would hardly have been surprising to anyone familiar with the senior men’s national football team over several decades to hear the interim head coach comment on what appears to a consistently poor work ethic among his players.
In looking ahead to last night’s final group CONCACAF Gold Cup game against Guatemala, Ian Prescott concluded his preview by highlighting what the former national striker described as a never-ending battle to get rid of the laid-back mentality and instil more professionalism among his players.
“We tend to switch off or we tend to cheat,” was Eve’s candid assessment. “So we’re supposed to be marking the guy tight, but you drop off a lil’ bit and you say you have him, then you react to it. You need to be there.”
Former national defender Dennis Lawrence made similar observations more than once during his time in charge, as did the man he succeeded, Stephen Hart, with the latter going so far as to state in the aftermath of an especially poor performance against in Jordan in June, 2015 that several of his players didn’t deserve to wear the national shirt.
We tend to take offence when non-nationals like Wim Rijsbergen and Terry Fenwick make similar observations about local players and local football in general, but here we have Eve, a former striker and most-capped international, someone who clearly appears to have the support of the Trini football public and media, echoing that familiar lament.
So win, lose or draw against the Guatemalans light night, what can be done about this? Well, the short answer is: nothing. Not when the national attitude to work is so laissez-faire. Not when productivity in both the public and private sectors are so demonstrably poor.
Not when it is something to openly boast about being able to duck out from work yet still get full pay. This is a deeply-embedded modus operandi, and while there will always be exceptions to the general rule, I don’t know that Eve, even if he has the will, will get the support of those around him and those in administration to even marginally alter the “Gallery Harry” culture of our football.
Make no mistake, there is a noticeably positive difference in the team’s sense of purpose and general attitude since Eve’s arrival at the helm with the 6-1 drubbing of Montserrat at the Gold Cup qualifying stage. They may have been lucky to get past French Guiana on penalties and then come away with a goalless draw against Mexico when the competition proper got underway just over a week ago. But the vibe was different, the commitment was different, even in the 2-0 loss to El Salvador last Wednesday which effectively ended the team’s chances of advancing to the knockout stage. But vibe will only take you so far. There has to be professionalism in every sense of the word, not just the fact that they are being paid, or are supposed to be paid, to play the game.
True professionals are well-drilled, disciplined and most of all, fit. So fit that they can turn a losing cause around in the dying minutes of a game when the opponents are running out of gas and yearning for the final whistle.
One of the great deceptions in sport is the highlights clip, whether on the news tonight or on YouTube. You see the spectacular moments like Fabien Allen’s superb catch on Friday night in the West Indies’ series-ending T20 International victory over Australia in St Lucia, Angel di Maria’s masterful control and lob of the ‘keeper for the goal which gave Argentina victory over Brazil in the Copa America final at the Maracana nine days ago, or Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sensational block of Deandra Ayton in Game Four of the NBA Championship Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns last Wednesday.
What you never see there, and will never see unless you go looking for it, are the countless hours of hard work at practice, of repeating the same plays over and over until it becomes second nature.
If our footballers were as committed to those behind-the-scenes routines as they are entranced by the “Play of the Day,” they would not be giving away the ball so easily coming out of defence, or be so easily dispossessed in midfield.
Of course a few of them already possess that level of dedication, but like the “working” population of Trinidad and Tobago, they are an exception to the rule.
So even if he gets the full-time job as head coach, Angus Eve must know that the goodwill and good vibe he now enjoys will quickly evaporate unless his team is always switched on.