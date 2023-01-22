Staying the course

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt reiterated his commitment to governance reform and has indicated that he will be taking a few resolutions borne out of the Wehby Report to the board of directors during CWI’s annual general meeting in March.
Skerritt had previously stated his intention to champion the report’s recommendation with his best efforts.
The Wehby Report on governance reform of CWI was prepared by an independent task force led by Senator Don Wehby. The task force also included Sir Hilary Beckles, Deryck Murray, OK Melhado and Charles Wilkin KC. The report was distributed to CWI stakeholders in 2020.
Another report relating to the West Indies’ early exit from the T20 World Cup last year, was delivered to CWI last week and again governance reform came up. The World Cup Review committee was made up of chairman Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, South African international coach Mickey Arthur, and West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara.
“Governance reform is not part of this Group’s mandate but it would be absurd not to recognise that some of these recommendations only work if there is some (perhaps not wholesale) governance reform of the kind indicated in previous reports commissioned by CWI.
“This Group does not presume to exceed its mandate but it is clear that a more symbiotic relationship between the Territorial Boards and CWI is critical if any of these suggestions are to take root,” the World Cup Review committee wrote in its executive summary which was made public on Thursday.
Asked about the Wehby Report and governance reform, Skerritt pointed out that they would have implemented “some significant financial accounting and transparency policies” coming out of a PKF report in 2019.
“The Wehby report speaks more to board governance reform and that follows many other reports. I am happy to report that we’ve been working very hard,” Skerritt said during a virtual media conference on Thursday.
“What makes that governance system hard to change is that you have to get resolutions passed in special general meetings or in the annual general meeting. We have an annual general meeting coming up at the end of March when we hand over operations to a new leadership and it is my intention to bring a number of what I would call lower hanging fruits within the Wehby Report to that AGM for approval,” Skerritt revealed.
He said it will now be up to the territorial boards to vote to pass those resolutions.
“They are the ones voting. If they don’t vote in the majority for the resolutions that come out of the Wehby Report, then no changes will happen. But we’re confident that we’ve been able to merge some of them and adjust some of them to ultimately get the same outcomes,” said Skerritt.
“I’m hoping and I’m very positive, but I’m not unrealistic in terms of the politics involved and I’m hoping that by the end of March we should get some significant recommendations passed through the AGM,” he added.