Steady start

West Indies A bowled with discipline, but half-centuries from Michael Bracewell and Tim Seifert gave New Zealand ‘A’ the edge in their second “Test” yesterday.

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen was the pick of the Windies ‘A’ bowlers, taking two for 39 from 15.4 overs, before he injured himself fielding a delivery off his own bowling in the final hour.

The visitors, however, failed to make deep inroads into the New Zealanders’ batting, and Bracewell, not out on 93, and Seifert, with 60, anchored the hosts to 264 for four in their first innings at the close on the opening day of the four-day, first-class match at Saxton Oval, after they chose to bat.

Play began 45 minutes late because of a ground delay, but former West Indies Under-19 pacer Jayden Seales, on his first-class debut, made the breakthrough for the visitors once things started, when he had opener Glenn Phillips caught at gully for 13 inside the first hour.

For 1 ¾ hours either side of lunch, Windies ‘A’—being led by wicketkeeper/batsman Nicholas Pooran for this match—failed to add to that early success, after Mark Chapman came to the crease and with Seifert carried New Zealand A to 78 for one at the interval.

After the break, the hunt for wickets continued for West Indies A and snared two scalps before the New Zealanders reached 160 for three at tea.

Keemo Paul, whose all-round skills were not required by the senior Windies team in Wellington and flew over on Thursday for this match, struck in the seventh over after lunch, when he bowled Chapman for 45, ending a 70-run stand for the second wicket with Seifert.

The Caribbean side met further defiance, when Bracewell joined Seifert and they comfortably put on 51 for the third wicket. But Allen broke the stand, when he had Seifert caught at backward point about 20 minutes before tea.

After tea, West Indies ‘A’ continued to bowl steadily, and Allen struck about 35 minutes after the break, when left-hander Jimmy Neesham was caught at deep mid-wicket for 10.

Any hopes of the Windies ‘A’ bowlers bagging a few more wickets before stumps was put to bed, when Rachin Ravindra, not out on 30, came to crease and batted close to an hour and a half to put on 77—unbroken—for the fifth wicket with Bracewell to steady the ship for the Black Caps reserves.

West Indies A trail 0-1 in the two-match series, after they crashed to an innings and 143 runs defeat in the first “Test”, which ended this past Saturday, at the Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui.

The visitors made three changes to their line-up from that match with Seales, Paul and off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, another member of the senior squad who flew into the city for the match, replacing injured pacers Raymon Reifer and Oshane Thomas, and senior team international Test newcomer, Joshua da Silva.

ADVANTAGE, BLACK CAPS

ADVANTAGE, BLACK CAPS

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel reached 150 wickets in his landmark 50th Test but Henry Nicholls’ chancy, unbeaten hundred gave New Zealand the edge on the opening day of the second Test at the Basin Reserve, yesterday

The 32-year-old Gabriel bowled his heart out to claim three for 57 from 18 overs as the hosts, sent in on another grassy pitch, finished on 294 for six when play ended at 6:32 pm.

Carter, Thompson fine-tune ahead of ASATT time trials

Carter, Thompson fine-tune ahead of ASATT time trials

Team TTO swimmers Dylan Carter and Cherelle Thompson will splash into action on local shores next Friday.

The Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) hosts its Long Course (LC 50m course) Time Trials on that day while ASATT will also stage a Short Course (SC 25m course) Time Trials for age-groupers, two days prior, both events to be held at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva.

They are the first pair of aquatic meets to be hosted locally since the Covid-19 pandemic back in mid-March forced the stoppage of sport.

Steady start

Skerritt bats for Russell

Skerritt bats for Russell

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Ricky Skerritt, says all-rounder Andre Russell will face no backlash from selectors over his decision to opt out of the recent Twenty20 tour of New Zealand in preference for the ongoing Sri Lanka Premier League.

The 32-year-old Russell was left out of the T20 squad for the November 27-30 three-match series after chairman of selectors, Roger Harper, said the player had cited bubble fatigue, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Williamson misses 2nd Test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has withdrawn from the second Test against West Indies and returned home to be with his pregnant wife, coach Gary Stead said yesterday.

Tom Latham will take over the captaincy.

Williamson’s availability for the Test, which was scheduled to start last evening, Eastern Caribbean time, had been up in the air for much of the day when the team said he had returned to Tauranga to attend a medical appointment with his wife, Sarah.

Russell turns match in LPL

Russell turns match in LPL

Andre Russell’s two-wicket burst in the 16th over turned the game on its head and propelled Colombo Kings to a narrow six-run victory over Johnson Charles’s Jaffna Stallions in the Lanka Premier League yesterday.