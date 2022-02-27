‘Steelpan’ in tune

Evin Lewis struck the fastest half-century of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy to lead the Steelpan Strikers to their second win in as many matches as they whipped the Leatherback Giants by six wickets in the first of three matches in the tournament yesterday.
Lewis’ 54 off 17 balls set the foundation for an easy win for the Strikers as they raced to 114 for four off 8.1 overs replying to the Giants first innings total of 111 for one off ten.
The left-handed Lewis cut loose from the first over, pulling left-arm spinner Christopher Vincent to set the tone for the chase. Lewis targeted the bowler again in the same over, pulling another six that flew into the stands and then hitting the bowler back over his head for a straight four before ending the over with two more sixes.
Twenty-eight runs came off the first over but Lewis wasn’t done yet. He struck Terrance Hinds for a straight maximum before going after Namir Suepaul, taking 22 runs from the third over to reach his half-century off just 12 balls, which put his team on course for an easy victory.
Lewis eventually departed, caught on the long-on boundary by Daron Cruickshank off Stephon Solomon but the damage was already done.
Earlier, Amir Jangoo’s unbeaten 76 off 33 balls proved to be the day’s top score but that wasn’t enough to help his team to victory as they slumped to their second loss in as many games.
Jangoo slapped seven fours and five sixes while Aaron Alfred hit 28 off 22 with one six and one four to help the Giants get a respectable total. Jangoo brought up his 50 in style with pull for six off pacer Uthman Muhammad in the ninth over having faced 26 balls at that stage.
That over went for 22 runs and skipper Imran Khan sent down the final six balls of the innings, conceding singles off the first three balls before Jangoo slogged two sixes to boost the total in the end.
In the second match yesterday, the Soca Kings led by Sunil Narine’s unbeaten 54 and Jesse Bootan’s 60, posted another big total of 155 for three which proved too much for the Blue Devils who were restricted to 139 for six, the Kings winning by 15 runs to stay unbeaten after two games.
Meanwhile, the Cocrico Cavaliers bounced back from their opening round loss to the Strikers with a seven-wicket victory over the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, who are winless from two outings.
The Scorchers posted 104 for four after losing the toss, as Tion Webster belted 64 (23 balls) at the top of the innings. The Cavaliers replied with 105 for three with contributions from Brandon Ramdial (31 off 14 balls), Saiba Batoosingh (32 not out off 23) and Dexter Sween (24 not out off 12).
The tournament continues today with two matches. The Cavaliers will oppose the Soca Kings from 12.30 pm in the first game while the Giants and the Scorchers will do battle from 2.30 p.m.
Summarised Scores:
Leatherback Giants 111-1 (Amir Jangoo 76 n.o., Aaron Alfred 28 n.o.; Ahkeel Mollon 1/8) vs Steelpan Strikers 114-4 (8.1 overs) (Evin Lewis 54, Mark Deyal 29; Vishan Jagessar 2/7) --Steelpan Strikers won by 6 wickets
Soca Kings 155-3 (Sunil Narine 54 n.o., Jesse Bootan 60, Leonardo Julien 17; Ancil Bhagan 2/19, Khary Pierre 1/42) vs Blue Devils 139-6 (Jyd goolie 33, Rayad Emrit 36, Steven Katwaroo 22; S Sankar 3/14) --Soca Kings won by 15 runs
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 104-4 (Tion Webster 64, Rishaad Harris 23 n.o.; Philton Williams 2/6) vs Cocrico Cavaliers 105-3 (9 overs) (Bandon Ramdial 31, Saiba Batoosingh 32 n.o., Dexter Sween 24 n.o.; S Sankar 1/15, V Singh 1/16) --Cocrico Cavaliers won by 7 wickets