Steelpan Players ramajay

Jyd Goolie struck an unbeaten half-century while Anderson Phillip grabbed three wickets for 18 runs to lead the Steelpan Players to their first win of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.
Having lost their first two games of the tournament to former champions Blue Devils and defending champions Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, respectively, the Players finally came good to whip the Cocrico Cavaliers by 38 runs.
Goolie smashed five sixes and five fours in a vital unbeaten 58 off just 23 balls while Mario Belcon hit 36 off 29 deliveries to lead the Players to a competitive 112 for three in their ten overs.
Goolie saved his best for the final over when he smashed medium pacer Jean-Phillippe Barrie for a four and then three consecutive sixes to lead his team to a winning score. The final over of the innings cost 27 runs.
In reply, the Cavaliers were restricted to 74 for four with Phillip striking early to give the Players the upper hand. The West Indies fast bowler removed opener Cephas Cooper for two before trapping Jordan Warner lbw for a first ball “duck”.
He also had Silus Cooper caught behind by Denesh Ramdin for 17 but, by that time, the Cavaliers were already out of the race.
In yesterday’s first game, the Blue Devils defeated the Parakeet Buccaneers by four wickets.
Kjorn Ottley scored 59 for the Buccaneers as they posted 95 for three but that wasn’t enough to stop the Blue Devils, who replied with 101 for six with a ball to spare.
The tournament continues today with the Scorchers taking on the Rungetters from noon and the Soca Kings coming up against the Giants T&T from 2.30 p.m.
Summarised Scores:
Parakeet Buccaneers 95-3 (10 overs) (Kjorn Ottley 59, Evin Lewis 20) vs Blue Devils 101-6 (9.5 overs) (Adrian Ali 29, Teshawn Castro 28) —Blue Devils won by 4 wickets
Steelpan Players 112-3 (10 overs) (Jyd Goolie 58 n.o., Mario Belcon 36) vs Swamp Army Cocrico Cavaliers 74-4 (10 overs) (Jeremy Solozano 19, Silus Cooper 17, Sion Hackett 16 n.o.; Anderson Phillip 3/18) —Steelpan Players won by 38 runs