Stephen Hart promoted to technical director

Halifax Wanderers Football Club of Canada announced that Matt Fegan has been promoted to the newly created role of sporting director and will work hand-in-hand with Trinidad and Tobago-born head coach Stephen Hart, who will assume the additional role of technical director.
“Today’s announcement formalizes the evolution that has been occurring organically within the club’s Football Department over the past year,” said Wanderers President Derek Martin.
“After serving several roles within the club over the past few years, Matt will be assuming responsibility for the entirety of football operations with the aim of ensuring the players and coaches have the support they need off the pitch to achieve our goals on the pitch. This change will allow Stephen to focus on improving our on-the-pitch performance while also focusing more energy on developing players and coaches from our region.”
“Matt and Stephen have developed a terrific working relationship and these changes allow us to address some of the challenges we faced in 2021 so that we can compete for the CPL title in 2022 and beyond.”
The club can also confirm the following players will depart the squad as their contract options will not be activated for the 2022 season: Alessandro Riggi, Scott Firth, Stefan Karajovanovic, Mamadi Camara, Alejandro Portal and Morey Doner.
“We would like to thank these players for their contribution and effort as Wanderers and wish them nothing but success on and off the pitch in the future,” said Matt Fegan, Wanderers Sporting Director.
“While the togetherness and commitment of our players in difficult circumstances has never been in doubt these past two seasons, the reality is we did not achieve our goals of competing for the title in 2021. We’re continuing to evaluate our areas for improvement and have to make difficult decisions in the long-term interests of the club as we’re committed to delivering trophies to our fans. We’ll look forward to sharing further updates about the 2022 squad soon.”