Sterling returns to England after armed break-in at his home

RAHEEM STERLING is heading back to the UK from England’s World Cup camp after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were inside.

Sterling missed England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a “family matter” shortly before kick-off, having started two of the ‘Three Lions’ three games at the World Cup so far.

It is understood Sterling wanted to get home as soon as he was alerted to the break-in, having been very shaken and concerned for the well-being of his children.

Manager Gareth Southgate confirmed Sterling was heading back to the UK but it is understood the player could return to Qatar if the circumstances are right. England will play France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Asked if Sterling could return to play a part in the tournament, Southgate said: “I really don’t know, it’s a situation he needs time to deal with, I don’t want to put any pressure on him. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family should come first.”

Windies suffer 164-run defeat

Windies suffer 164-run defeat

ROSTON CHASE’S first Test fifty in two years proved insufficient as a first session collapse all but condemned West Indies to a 164-run defeat to Australia in the opening Test, yesterday.

Resuming the final day on 192 for three in pursuit of an improbable 498 but with survival the main objective, West Indies lost two wickets inside the first hour and another two before lunch, before being dismissed for 333 about 35 minutes before tea at Perth Stadium.

MAGNIFIQUE!

MAGNIFIQUE!

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe secured France a place in the World Cup quarter-finals after a convincing 3-1 win over Poland, yesterday.

Giroud looked certain to open the scoring early on as he arrived to tap in a backpost cross from Ousmane Dembele into an open goal, but he could not reach it in time.

Giroud would not be denied though, rifling France ahead on 44 minutes with a superb turn and shot—his 52nd for “Les Bleus” and moving him ahead of Thierry Henry to become the country’s all-time top men’s scorer.

Campbell-Smith trio in last 16 in Florida

Campbell-Smith trio in last 16 in Florida

THREE Campbell-Smith siblings advanced to the “round of 16” in the Little Mo International Junior Tennis Tournament Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

Abba, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s leading 12 & under players, brushed aside a player from Canada 6-0, 6-1 in the 11 & under draw after winning twice in straight sets the day before in the qualifying draw.

Her brother Yeshowah booked his place in the last 16 in the 14 & under division with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) triumph over a player from Chile.

And Ruhka, the youngest member of the quartet, received a bye in the first round of the 8 & under draw.

Pooran’s Gladiators triumph

Player-of-the-tournament Nicholas Pooran played another key role as Deccan Gladiators defeated Kieron Pollard’s New York Strikers by 37 runs to lift the Abu Dhabi T10 title, yesterday.

Asked to bat first in the final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Gladiators gathered a challenging 128 for four from their 10 overs with South African all-rounder David Wiese top-scoring with an 18-ball unbeaten 43 and captain Pooran belting 40 not out off 23 balls.

In reply, Strikers slumped to 29 for the fourth over and never really recovered, eventually ending on 91 for five.

Good exposure for T&T at CAC ‘Beach Games’

JOSHUA PERSAUD and Nicholas Williams reached the volleyball quarter-finals of the inaugural Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games last month in Colombia.

But after winning three matches, the Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten 21-9, 21-9 by Guardado brothers, Cristopher and Yoel, of El Salvador.

Brittney Choon and Tsyan Selvon went down 21-11, 21-13 to Colombians Kianny Ximena Nunez in their battle for a place in the quarters. The top T&T pair began the tournament by whipping Jamaicans Alexandria Ashman and Chevonna Lewis 21-6, 21-18 in the round-robin stage.