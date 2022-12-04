Sterling returns to England after armed break-in at his home

RAHEEM STERLING is heading back to the UK from England’s World Cup camp after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were inside.
Sterling missed England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a “family matter” shortly before kick-off, having started two of the ‘Three Lions’ three games at the World Cup so far.
It is understood Sterling wanted to get home as soon as he was alerted to the break-in, having been very shaken and concerned for the well-being of his children.
Manager Gareth Southgate confirmed Sterling was heading back to the UK but it is understood the player could return to Qatar if the circumstances are right. England will play France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
Asked if Sterling could return to play a part in the tournament, Southgate said: “I really don’t know, it’s a situation he needs time to deal with, I don’t want to put any pressure on him. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family should come first.”