Stern tastes first success as St Lucia coach

TRINIDADIAN Stern John tasted his first success as a national team head coach when securing Saint Lucia’s promotion back up to CONCACAF Nations League B and a place in the 2023 Gold Cup preliminary qualifiers.
St Lucia earned promotion after John won both of his first two matches in charge. Fielding a team containing two former Trinidad and Tobago Pro League players, his captain Kurt Fredericks (W connection) and Lester Joseph (Caledonia AIA), St Lucia won 1-0 away to Dominica—coached by another Trinidadian Rajesh Lachoo—and a 2-0 home win over Anguilla, which saw St Lucia win the three-team Group C, of League C.
John served as Anguilla coach for two years before taking up the St Lucia job recently. Anguilla never managed a won with John in charge, but he was able to improve their international results. Commenting on the St Lucia appointment last month, John expressed delight on his new role and the chance to coach at a higher level.
“I am delighted to have been appointed head coach of the Saint Lucia men’s national team,” John said. “A new journey begins this month and I believe that with the right mindset and with a proper, calculated approach with the necessary support, we can put St Lucia back on the football map in our region,” John said.
John’s appointment certainly brought some life back to St Lucian football. It was all celebrations at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground on Sunday night, where upwards of 4,000 fans turned up, as the home side comfortably defeated the visiting Anguilla team.
At club level, John won the Trinidad and Tobago Professional League title with Central FC in 2017. In 2016, as Assistant Coach, he helped to guide Central FC to the Caribbean Football Union Club Championship title.
As a player, John amassed 70 goals in 115 international appearances for his country and is currently 18th on the list of Leading Goal-scorers in international football. John played in the English Premiership for Birmingham City, winning the club’s leading goal-scorer award in 2003.
Other clubs which he played for include Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Derby County, Coventry City, Southampton and Bristol Rovers. He won an English Championship Division winners medal with Sunderland in 2007. He won the American Major League Soccer (MLS) top scorer award in 1998, with 26 goals for Columbus Crew in 1998, also earning selection on the MLS All Star team that year.