Stewart golden at Falcon Games

Akeem Stewart captured the Falcon Games men’s shot put title at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, in Bacolet, Tobago, on Saturday.
The Kaizen Panthers athlete threw the iron ball 18.81 metres. Hezekiel Romeo produced a 17.45m effort to finish second, with third spot going to Tobago Falcons thrower Christopher Crawford (16.21m).
Crawford triumphed in yesterday’s discus event with a 49.98m throw. Mercury’s Jayden Scott landed the implement 46.88m to win the boys’ Under-20 discus. Scott was also golden in the shot put, his 16.78m effort earning him a huge margin of victory.
Abilene Wildcats sprinter Shakeem McKay shrugged off a 3.0 metres per second headwind to top the boys’ Under-20 100 metres field in 10.92 seconds. Shaniqua Bascombe of Cougars stopped the clock at 11.96 for gold in the women’s 100m dash. McKay and Bascombe are among the Trinidad and Tobago athletes preparing for the Easter weekend Carifta Games, in Jamaica.
Point Fortin New Jets (PFNJ) athlete Cyrus Charles emerged victorious in the men’s 100m in 10.89 seconds. Jamario Russell of Memphis Pioneers won the boys’ Under-17 100 in 11.20. Cougars sprinter Janika Jordan was first to the line in the girls’ under-17 100 in 12.83. And in the boys’ Under-15 100, Kadeem Chinapoo of Simplex won in 11.57.
Chinapoo topped the boys’ Under-15 200m in a wind-assisted 23.45 seconds to complete an impressive sprint double. Phoenix Athletics sprinter Josiah Peters won the boys’ Under-20 200 in 22.08.
Mauricia Prieto dominated the women’s 200m with a 23.88 seconds run. Her Simplex clubmate, Chazz Alexander emerged victorious in the men’s 200 in 21.98.
Abilene’s Daeshaun Cole produced a 22.74 seconds run to strike gold in the boys’ Under-17 200m. Mercury’s Kaori Robley clocked 26.08 for gold in the girls’ Under-17 200.
Memphis athlete Cyril Sumner won the boys’ Under-20 400m in 48.83 seconds, the same time clocked by men’s 400 winner Callis McLetchie. There were 400 wins as well for Cougars athletes Caliyah Wallace and Kaiyin Morris. Wallace was the class of the women’s field with a 57.81 run, while Morris was the fastest athlete on show in the boys’ Under-17 category, getting home in 51.31. UTT Patriots runner Tyla Austin returned a time of two minutes, 00.41 seconds to grab men’s 800m gold.
Brian Morris of Cougars clocked 14.66 seconds to claim top spot in the boys’ Under-20 110m hurdles. Kaizen Panthers athlete Kanye Ottley got to the line in 55.73 to top the boys’ Under-20 400m hurdles field. Defence Force athlete Jameel Joseph produced a 57.70 run in the men’s 400m hurdles. And IG Fastlane’s Jenna Marie Thomas clocked 1:06.05 in the girls’ Under-17 one-lap hurdles.
PFNJ’s Anthony Diaz threw 59.98m for gold in the men’s javelin. Mercury’s Lalenii Grant secured the women’s discus title with a 40.97m effort. And women’s shot put gold went to Mason Hall’s Jinelle Campbell, who threw the iron ball 12.04m.
Imanni Matthew of Kaizen Panthers jumped 6.81 metres to win the boys’ Under-17 long jump. Concorde’s Tyrique Vincent produced a wind-aided 5.43m leap to triumph in the boys’ Under-15 long jump. Vincent’s twin sister, Tenique Vincent was second in the women’s 100m hurdles in a windy 16.05 seconds. Her Concorde teammate, Gianna Paul won in 15.90.
Rss Phoenix’s Neyo Joseph secured two gold medals. He won the boys’ Under-17 javelin with a 41.78m throw. And in the shot put, Joseph claimed top spot with an 11.52m effort.
The T&T boys’ Under-20 Carifta Games team — Miguel Taylor, McKay, Jaden De Souza and Revell Webster — triumphed in the men’s 4x100m relay in 41.52 seconds.
In the women’s 4x1, the Carifta Games Under-20 combination of Kayla Caesar, Bascombe, Karessa Kirton and Kyah La Fortune struck gold in 46.67. And men’s 4x4 gold went to the Carifta Under-20 team — Joshua Mascall, Rinaldo Moore, Keone John and Sumner — in 3:12.81.