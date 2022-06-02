Stewart smashes T&T shot put record

Tobago, on Sunday.
Stewart threw the iron ball 20.99 metres to win the Kaizen Panthers Paradise Challenge men’s shot put event, erasing his own 20.43 Trinidad and Tobago standard from the books. The 29-year-old Kaizen Panthers athlete is the only T&T thrower in the 20-metre club. He seems set to also become the first to hit the 21-metre mark.
Stewart’s big 20.99m throw earned him qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Sunday’s third round effort landing well beyond the 19.05 qualifying distance.
Stewart fouled his opening throw at the Paradise Challenge, but then produced a 19.28m effort in round two. He followed up with the 20.99 heave. The 2016 Paralympic Games F44 javelin gold medallist opted to not throw in the last three rounds of the competition.
Christopher Crawford finished a distant second, the Tobago Falcons athlete throwing 15.43m. Zenith’s Akemi Baldeo was third at 11.48.
Kaizen Panthers athlete Ako Hislop captured the Paradise Challenge men’s sprint double, clocking 10.66 seconds in the 100 metres and 21.37 in the 200. Darrel Brown made a welcome return to the track, the 2003 World Championship silver medallist topping his 100 section in 10.80. Brown, who is now a member of the T&T Masters Association, was second fastest on the day, behind Hislop.
Zenith teenager Alexxe Henry secured the women’s sprint double. Henry dominated the 100m with a 12.32 seconds dash and crushed her rivals in the 200 with a 24.73 run.
Shakeem McKay outclassed his rivals in the men’s 400m, the Abilene Wildcats athlete winning in a personal best 47.25 seconds. Nineteen-year-old McKay’s clocking was well inside the 47.60 World U20 Championship qualifying standard.